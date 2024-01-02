Are Admicasa Holding AG's (BRN:ADMI) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Admicasa Holding (BRN:ADMI) has had a rough month with its share price down 4.3%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Admicasa Holding's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Admicasa Holding is:

2.0% = CHF129k ÷ CHF6.5m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Admicasa Holding's Earnings Growth And 2.0% ROE

It is hard to argue that Admicasa Holding's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 3.5%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. However, the moderate 11% net income growth seen by Admicasa Holding over the past five years is definitely a positive. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Admicasa Holding's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.3% in the same period, which is great to see.

BRSE:ADMI Past Earnings Growth January 2nd 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Admicasa Holding is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Admicasa Holding Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Admicasa Holding has a three-year median payout ratio of 36%, which implies that it retains the remaining 64% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Admicasa Holding is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Admicasa Holding has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 5 risks we have identified for Admicasa Holding visit our risks dashboard for free.

