U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,473.47
    -38.14 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,462.93
    -344.53 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,988.19
    -120.63 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,059.24
    -29.10 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.06
    +5.79 (+5.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.90
    +17.40 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.33 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1012
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3120
    -0.0610 (-2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3209
    -0.0054 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.0810
    +0.2650 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,184.34
    -344.75 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.10
    +4.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

AdminaHealth® Announces Dennis Reaves as Senior Director of Software Engineering

·2 min read

GREENWICH, Conn., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, a leading provider of automated benefits billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and employee benefits marketplace, announced Dennis Reaves as Senior Director of Software Engineering. Dennis joins the leadership team at AdminaHealth and reports to CEO and Founding Member Robert A. Bull. In his role overseeing AdminaHealth's rapidly expanding Research and Development, Reaves will manage multiple cross-functional teams and set and drive big picture strategy.

Dennis Reaves, AdminaHealth Senior Director of Software Engineering
Dennis Reaves, AdminaHealth Senior Director of Software Engineering

"We are excited to have Dennis at the helm directing the Research and Development of our industry-recognized SaaS premium billing platform," said Bull. "As a technology leader and innovator for over 35 years, Dennis brings his impressive talents to measure and improve process efficiency and effectiveness, and institute new client-centric features to take our technology to the next level."

Reaves brings a diverse career developing cutting-edge technology solutions. Most recently, he was responsible for building innovative wellness tools to support substance abuse treatment for opioid addiction. Reaves also led a business unit delivering innovative labeling software to eight of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. Outside the health sector, he co-founded Storm Exchange, the first financial company to offer weather derivatives to the financial markets that mitigated weather risk across all verticals, led a team to build micro-payment solutions for small value purchases on the internet, and oversaw the technology team that built the platform for powering a global logistics outsourcing company focused on large chemical companies.

"My extensive hands-on experience in healthcare, financial markets, and payments has prepared me for this role at AdminaHealth," said Dennis. "The world of benefit-cost management is becoming more and more data-driven, and I look forward to evolving AdminaHealth's industry-leading premium billing and reconciliation platform. Our clients need an effective way to manage their large and disparate benefits data in a single, easy-to-navigate solution. My cumulative experience aligns perfectly with AdminaHealth's forward-thinking approach."

For more information about the industry-recognized AdminaHealth Billing Suite™ SaaS technology platform, and how you can automate your employee benefits invoice reconciliation and consolidation, visit AdminaHealth.com.

(PRNewsfoto/AdminaHealth)
(PRNewsfoto/AdminaHealth)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adminahealth-announces-dennis-reaves-as-senior-director-of-software-engineering-301509295.html

SOURCE AdminaHealth

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • Market check: Stocks drop, AMC and GameStop rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how stocks are trading on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Is it a Wise Move to Still Buy Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Shares?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund & Ariel Appreciation Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending December 31, 2021, Ariel Fund and Ariel Appreciation Fund lagged their primary value benchmarks. This was largely due to some weakness among our […]

  • Earnings: Adobe reports weak outlook, General Mills beats, Poshmark posts Q4 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Adobe, General Mills, and Poshmark.

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Here’s Why Tao Value Disposed its Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Shares

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • GameStop stock jumps after 'Papa Cohen' buys more shares

    GameStop (GME) shares opened 11% higher on Wednesday after chairman Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the video game retailer. Reports of the purchase surfaced after the bell on Tuesday.

  • Crypto: Coinbase stock is a ‘one-of-a-kind asset,’ analyst says

    MoffettNathanson Analyst Lisa Ellis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss her price target of $600 for Coinbase stock.

  • Cresco to buy Columbia Care in $2 billion bet on U.S pot industry boom

    (Reuters) -Cresco Labs Inc is buying rival Columbia Care Inc in a $2-billion deal to become the top U.S. cannabis producer in one of the biggest deals in the industry. Cresco executives said the combined entity has the potential to be a brand as big as Coca-Cola or Johnnie Walker as the deal would help it dominate a market likely to reach $46 billion in sales by 2026. Columbia Care investors will get 0.5579 shares of Cresco Labs for each unit held.

  • The Way People Invest In Real Estate Has Changed - What This New Strategy Means For Investors

    Residential rental properties have been the most common investment option for most people wanting to build wealth through real estate investing. A modest savings account could cover the down payment on a single-family home in many parts of the country, and an ambitious investor could scale that first purchase into a multi-million dollar portfolio. Institutional investors mostly stayed out of the single-family housing market. Hedge funds and private equity firms historically maintained their focu

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin

  • Day Traders Finally Retreat After Standing Firm Amid Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- In what looks increasingly like an uncharacteristic bout of bad timing, retail investors who hung tough during the selloff in January and February are now taking money off the table just as stocks are rallying.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed Inc

  • Evergrande Investors Left Baffled by $2.1 Billion in Seized Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China Evergrande Group are still in the dark over just how $2.1 billion of deposits at its property-services unit came to be used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkIn a ca

  • Should You Now Consider Liquidating Your Sea Limited (SE) Position?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Is it a Smart Move to Keep Your Mosaic Company (MOS) Stake?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Focus Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Ariel Focus Fund gained +4.95% in the fourth quarter trailing the Russell 1000 Value Index which increased +7.77% and the S&P 500 Index which gained +11.03%. For the full year 2021, […]

  • Buffett Is Sitting on Occidental Warrants That Could Give Him a 23.6% Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Occidental Petroleum Corp. warrants are looking increasingly attractive as the share price climbs. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaAs part of Berkshire Hathaway In

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • Is it Really Worth It to Invest in GameStop Corp. (GME)?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund & Ariel Appreciation Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending December 31, 2021, Ariel Fund and Ariel Appreciation Fund lagged their primary value benchmarks. This was largely due to some weakness among our […]