AdminaHealth® Announces Younes Ismael-Aguirre as CFO

·2 min read

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, a leading provider of automated benefits billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and employee benefits marketplace, today announced the hire of Younes Ismael-Aguirre as Chief Financial Officer. As AdminaHealth further accelerates innovation and expansion of their industry-recognized premium billing software, Ismael-Aguirre brings seasoned financial executive experience to the company's leadership team.

Younes Ismael-Aguirre joins AdminaHealth as Chief Financial Officer

Ismael-Aguirre possesses extensive global experience delivering impactful results in rapid-growth companies and highly-regulated sectors. Skilled at implementing strategy and solutions based on in-depth financial analysis, Ismael-Aguirre has a record of minimizing organizations' finance-related risk and positively impacting their bottom line. Over the last 10 years, his responsibilities included building accounting teams, implementing process improvements, creating new forecasting tools, ensuring GAAP and debt compliance, fostering strong relationships, and ensuring that business units' needs were met. His advancements resulted in the delivery of accurate and timely financial statements as well as reliable forecasting and KPI reporting. Before specializing in regulated industries, Ismael-Aguirre's career included serving as Controller at Pepsi Beverages Company and more than a decade in auditing at Deloitte.

"I enjoy providing the leadership and direction needed to drive the achievement of key organizational accounting and finance-related goals and objectives," says Mr. Ismael-Aguirre. "I look forward to being a part of AdminaHealth's strength building; cultivating strong, long-term relationships with strategic business partners and stakeholders; and aligning on their key business initiatives."

"Based on the increasing number of customers and partnerships with top brokers, carriers, and TPAs, we have aggressive growth goals for 2022 and are excited for Younes to help us navigate this expansion period and beyond," said Robert A. Bull, AdminaHealth CEO and Founding Member. "He brings strong financial insight and is an outstanding addition to our team."

Mr. Ismael-Aguirre received his Masters in Accounting and Auditing from Cnam Intec in Paris and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Accountant.

For more information about the industry-recognized AdminaHealth Billing Suite SaaS technology platform and how you can automate your employee benefits invoice reconciliation and consolidation, visit AdminaHealth.com.

(PRNewsfoto/AdminaHealth)
(PRNewsfoto/AdminaHealth)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adminahealth-announces-younes-ismael-aguirre-as-cfo-301464275.html

SOURCE AdminaHealth

