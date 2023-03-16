U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

AdminaHealth® to Host Live Demo of Billing Suite for Employee Benefits Premiums on March 23

·2 min read

GREENWICH, Conn., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, a leading provider of premium billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, announced today that it will be hosting a live demo of its automated and powerful billing suite on Thursday, March 23 at 9 AM PT, 12 PM EST. The demo will showcase how brokers, agents, employers, TPAs, and insurance carriers can benefit from the suite's patented technology.

AdminaHealth Billing Suite Live Demo “Simplified Billing” on March 23, 2023

The AdminaHealth Billing Suite digitally transforms premium billing by automating reconciliation, consolidation, and payment tasks for healthcare and voluntary benefits plans of any size and complexity. Driven by rules-based architecture and AI algorithms, the suite's streamlined processes make billing faster, more accurate, and more efficient. With its SAAS platform, the Billing Suite eliminates the need for manual data entry or spreadsheet comparisons and reduces the risk of errors. Digital payments functionality further accelerates the billing process and adds even more convenience for both carriers and employers. Employers can use their bank account to pay all vendor premiums in one lump sum, with the correct amounts due to each vendor automatically allocated. (or "allocating the correct amounts due to each vendor")

"We're delighted to offer this demo to benefits professionals," said Robert A. Bull, CEO and Founding Member of AdminaHealth. "Our billing suite is both flexible and scalable, designed to save time and reduce the risk of errors. We're confident that anyone who sees it in action will be impressed with its power and ease of use."

Concurrently, with its application of AI and intense focus on customer service, AdminaHealth explored ChatGPT for the answers to the most pressing questions facing insurance professionals. Inquiries included: the top three benefits of automated invoice reconciliation, the top benefits of automated bill and sub-bill consolidation, the top three benefits of digital payments, and the top technology trends in the insurance industry.

Registration for the live demo – and results of the ChatGPT queries – can be found at https://adminahealth.com/adminahealthbillingsuite. Benefits professionals will be astonished to see how the digital transformation of billing processes can benefit them and their organizations.

About AdminaHealth:
AdminaHealth® is a cloud-based provider of the industry-recognized AdminaHealth Billing Suite® supporting healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits. Our SaaS platform automates invoice consolidation, reconciliation, and streamlines payment management.

For more information about the webinar or to register, visit https://adminahealth.com/adminahealthbillingsuite.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adminahealth-to-host-live-demo-of-billing-suite-for-employee-benefits-premiums-on-march-23-301774153.html

SOURCE AdminaHealth

