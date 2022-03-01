U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

AdminaHealth Named a Gold Sponsor of the 2022 Employee Navigator Conference

·2 min read

GREENWICH, Conn., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, a leading provider of automated benefits billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, today announced their Gold Sponsorship of the 2022 Employee Navigator Conference being held March 16-18 in Washington, D.C. Employee Navigator provides leading enrollment and benefit administration solutions that streamline the management of high-volume, time-critical processes for insurance brokers, agents, TPAs, and carriers. AdminaHealth is a leading Employee Navigator partner, and is featured under Consolidated Invoicing on the platform's Marketplace.

Meet AdminaHealth at the 2022 Employee Navigator Conference

On average, AdminaHealth reduces the time spent on reconciliation by 80% compared to spreadsheets.

At the conference, attendees can learn about the industry-recognized AdminaHealth Billing Suite at the AdminaHealth booth. The SaaS premium billing platform integrates with Employee Navigator census data for automation of invoice reconciliation and consolidation of premium bills.

"We are delighted to be a Gold Sponsor for this strategic channel partnership," said Robert A. Bull, CEO and Founding Member of AdminaHealth. "We find that our clients enjoy the simplicity of connecting to the AdminaHealth platform and leveraging the benefit administration software they are already using. Through our automated SaaS solution, companies eliminate manual, error-prone processes and realize significant operational savings."

The AdminaHealth Billing Suite produces consolidated invoices that include all coverages in a plan, providing plan administrators the amounts due to each vendor. Because the billing platform ingests data directly from Employee Navigator, "the source of truth," and reconciles against carrier invoices, administrators have total assurance that amounts are accurate. Moreover, by automating processes, customers only need to resolve the small subset of reconciliation exceptions. On average, AdminaHealth reduces the time spent on reconciliation by 80% compared to spreadsheets.

"Our AdminaHealth Billing Suite empowers organizations of any size to provide premium billing with any mix of healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits," said Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Frank Bianchi. "AdminaHealth's automated invoice reconciliation and consolidation eliminates redundant data entry, optimizes workflows, and is a seamless extension of Employee Navigator's enrollment and benefit administration functions. Our customers realize significant cost savings and minimize premium leakage while being able to offer a diverse set of employee benefits. We are delighted to once again be a Gold Sponsor of the Employee Navigator Conference."

Attendees interested in automating their premium billing are encouraged to schedule a 15-minute meetup during the conference by emailing info@adminahealth.com or contacting AdminaHealth through www.AdminaHealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adminahealth-named-a-gold-sponsor-of-the-2022-employee-navigator-conference-301493029.html

SOURCE AdminaHealth

