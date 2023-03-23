U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

AdminaHealth Releases the AdminaHealth Billing Suite for Carriers 2.1

GREENWICH, Conn., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, the leading provider of premium billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, is proud to announce the release of the AdminaHealth Billing Suite for Carriers 2.1. This comprehensive, user-friendly solution — developed especially for insurance carriers that provide group health and welfare benefits — makes the billing process significantly more streamlined, accurate, and efficient.

(PRNewsfoto/AdminaHealth)
(PRNewsfoto/AdminaHealth)

AdminaHealth Billing Suite for Carriers 2.1 generates error-free and timely carrier bills, enabling brokers to receive commission payments faster. The suite is tailored for self-administered billing, integrating seamlessly with any benefits administration platform and applying look-back and wash rules for precision billing. With its built-in flexibility, the suite can operate in a back-office model, where billing data is created and pushed to the carrier's existing billing system and/or produce customer-ready PDF bills. In addition, commission invoices for brokers can be produced based on level or heaped commission structures.

In a unique advancement for the industry, carriers can now post digital bills and accept remittances via an online employer-facing portal. Employers simply log on to approve electronic payments, making the process even more convenient for both groups and payers.

Carriers using the AdminaHealth Billing Suite gain several key benefits: increased operational savings through automation, faster time to market for worksite/voluntary benefit initiatives, enhanced data quality and accuracy, and improved cash flow via receivables management and electronic payments.

With this latest release, AdminaHealth continues its commitment to delivering white-glove support to carrier partners, ensuring a smooth transition to the AdminaHealth Billing Suite for Carriers, and providing ongoing assistance. Every carrier partner is assigned an Implementation Manager, Product Manager, and Data Analysts. Carrier partners also have opportunities to inform the product roadmap and get a first look at new capabilities.

"End-to-end automation is the future of billing. Our software solution revolutionizes how insurance carriers handle their premium billing process," said Robert A. Bull, CEO and Founding Member of AdminaHealth. "We provide the glide path to integrate current systems and automate many of carriers' manual processes so that they can deliver exceptional service. Simplified and accurate billing leads to return customers and broker loyalty."

The AdminaHealth Billing Suite for Carriers 2.1 is available now. For more information or to request a demo, visit AdminaHealth.com or contact AdminaHealth at info@adminahealth.com.

