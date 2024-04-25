What Is Link Administration Holdings Limited's (ASX:LNK) Share Price Doing?

While Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK) might not have the largest market cap around , it maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the ASX, with a relatively tight range of AU$2.19 to AU$2.25. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Link Administration Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Link Administration Holdings Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Link Administration Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 6.72x is currently well-below the industry average of 18.71x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Link Administration Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Link Administration Holdings generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Link Administration Holdings, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although LNK is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. We recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to LNK, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LNK for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Link Administration Holdings, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Link Administration Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

