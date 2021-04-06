Administrative Advantage Provides Notice of Data Event

SAVANNAH, Ga., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Administrative Advantage ("AA") provides billing support services to certain healthcare providers. AA is providing this notice on behalf of its customer, Remedy Medical Group, a medical practice with offices in San Mateo, San Francisco and Oakland, California. In July 2020, AA became aware of unusual activity involving a single employee email account. AA immediately began an investigation and worked quickly to assess the security of the email account. With the assistance of third-party computer specialists, on August 18, 2020, AA's investigation determined that an unauthorized person or persons may have accessed the email account between June 23, 2020, and July 9, 2020. Because AA could not conclusively rule out unauthorized access to information in the account, in an abundance of caution, AA reviewed the contents of the email account to determine whether sensitive information was present at the time of the incident. Through this review AA determined that certain information it received from healthcare providers was present in the relevant account at the time of the incident. To date, AA is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of information as a result of this incident. AA's review determined that, while the information varies by individual, name, Social Security number, financial account information, driver's license and/or state identification number, credit and/or debit card number, expiration date, and CVV number, date of birth, passport number, electronic signature information, username and password information, medical record number, Medicare number, Medicaid number, treatment location, diagnosis, health insurance information, lab results, and other medical treatment were present in the impacted email account at the time of the event.

Information, privacy, and security are among AA's highest priorities. Upon learning of this incident, AA moved quickly to conduct an investigation with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists and engage in steps to ensure the security of the impacted email account. In an abundance of caution, AA is notifying affected individuals so that they may take further steps to best protect their personal information. As part of its ongoing commitment to the security of information, AA is reviewing and enhancing existing policies and procedures and conducting additional workforce training to reduce the likelihood of a similar future event. AA is also offering certain individuals' access to identity theft protection services at no cost to them as an added precaution.

Story continues

AA recognizes that individuals may have questions about this incident. Individuals with questions may contact AA's dedicated assistance line at 855-654-0891 (toll free), Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Eastern Time, or may contact AA by mail at 6600 Abercorn Street, Suite 205, Savannah, GA 31405.

As a general reminder, AA encourages potentially affected individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements and explanation of benefits forms, and to monitor free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. A consumer may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus to request a free copy of a credit report. Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If an individual is a victim of identity theft, he or she is entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should a consumer wish to place a fraud alert, he or she may contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus. As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in a consumer's name without the consumer's consent. However, using a credit freeze may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application made regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, a consumer cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. Should an individual wish to place a credit freeze or a fraud alert, they may contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 833-395-6938 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Further information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps an individual can take to protect personal information may be obtained by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or the appropriate state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Individuals can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. Individuals have the right to file a police report if they experience identity theft or fraud. In order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, an individual will likely need to provide some proof that they have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement. This notice was not delayed as the result of a law enforcement investigation.

For California Residents: Visit the California Office of Privacy Protection (www.oag.ca.gov/privacy) for additional information on protection against identity theft. The California Attorney General may be contacted at Attorney General's Office, California Department of Justice, Attn: Public Inquiry Unit, P.O. Box 944255, Sacramento, CA 94244-2550; (916) 210-6276.

For District of Columbia residents, the District of Columbia Attorney General may be contacted at: 441 4th St. NW #1100 Washington, D.C. 20001; 202-727-3400; and oag@dc.gov.

For Maryland residents, the Maryland Attorney General may be contacted at: 200 St. Paul Place, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202; 1-410-528-8662; and www.oag.state.md.us. Whitehall Specialties is located at 36120 Owen Street, Whitehall, WI 54773.

For North Carolina residents, the North Carolina Attorney General may be contacted at: 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-9001; 1-877-566-7226 or 1-919-716-6000; and www.ncdoj.gov.

For Rhode Island residents, the Rhode Island Attorney General may be reached at: 150 South Main Street, Providence, RI 02903; www.riag.ri.gov; and 1-401-274-4400. Under Rhode Island law, you have the right to obtain any police report filed in regard to this incident. There are 0 known Rhode Island residents impacted by this incident.

For New Mexico residents, you have rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, such as the right to be told if information in your credit file has been used against you, the right to know what is in your credit file, the right to ask for your credit score, and the right to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information. Further, pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the consumer reporting bureaus must correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information; consumer reporting agencies may not report outdated negative information; access to your file is limited; you must give your consent for credit reports to be provided to employers; you may limit "prescreened" offers of credit and insurance you get based on information in your credit report; and you may seek damages from violator. You may have additional rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act not summarized here. Identity theft victims and active duty military personnel have specific additional rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act. AA encourages you to review your rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act by visiting www.consumerfinance.gov/f/201504_cfpb_summary_your-rights-under-fcra.pdf, or by writing Consumer Response Center, Room 130-A, Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20580.

For New York residents, the New York Attorney General may be contacted at: Office of the Attorney General, The Capitol, Albany, NY 12224-0341; 1-800-771-7755; or https://ag.ny.gov/.

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/administrative-advantage-provides-notice-of-data-event-301262461.html

SOURCE Administrative Advantage