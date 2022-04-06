U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,461.00
    -14.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,289.00
    -110.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,460.25
    -45.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.60
    -7.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.21
    +0.98 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.10
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.55
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • Vix

    22.10
    +1.07 (+5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6240
    -0.1760 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,960.10
    -2,080.05 (-4.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.85
    -57.50 (-5.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,846.20
    -504.10 (-1.84%)
     

Administrator Guzman Honors State Small Business Persons of the Year Award Winners

United States Small Business Administration
·5 min read

Top Entrepreneurs to be formally recognized on May 5 during National Small Business Week Awards Ceremony

Washington, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, announced the 2022 Small Business Persons of the Year winners from each of the nation’s 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The winners will be formally recognized on May 5 during the National Small Business Week (NSBW) Virtual Summit’s Awards Ceremony, May 2-5. This year’s NSBW theme, “Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship,” highlights the resilience, ingenuity, and creativity of these award winners who, like millions of small businesses, have navigated challenges from the pandemic and contributed to our nation’s economic comeback.

“I am delighted to recognize our National Small Business Week winners from across the country who have stepped up to build their businesses, create jobs, and power historic recovery over the past year,” Administrator Guzman said. “Entrepreneurs are innovators and creators at their core, delivering the products and services we depend on and making our neighborhoods, towns, and cities more vibrant places to live and work. They give their all to achieve their American dream of business ownership and, by doing so, advance America’s economy and global competitiveness. Our 2022 award winners represent the vibrancy and resiliency of our nation’s 32.5 million small businesses, and I look forward to celebrating these small business giants and the positive impact they have had on lives and livelihoods in communities all across America.”

National Small Business Week will be observed May 1-7, 2022. It will celebrate our small businesses, provide critical resources and recognize SBA partners for their support in providing startups and small business owners with counseling and advice, skills development, disaster preparedness and recovery, as well as access to capital, government contracting, and market opportunities to start, grow and build resilient businesses.

About National Small Business Week

For more than 60 years, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. As part of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from all 50 states and U.S. territories. Every day, they’re working to grow small businesses, create 21st century jobs, drive innovation, and increase America’s global competitiveness.

To register for National Small Business Week and for other event information, visit www.sba.gov/NSBW.

Co-sponsorship Authorization# 22-1-C. The SBA’s participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products, or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

2022 State and Territory Small Business Person(s) of the Year

Alabama
Roland G. Brown
Brown Precision Inc.
Huntsville, AL

Arizona
Tracey Latham
Latham Industries, LLC
Phoenix, AZ

Arkansas
Jaim Krutz
Big Cuppa, LLC
Morrilton, AR

California
Hernán Luis y Prado
VetPowered, LLC
San Diego, CA

Colorado
Dr. Jen Questen
Aspen Park Vet Hospital
Confer, CO

Connecticut
Viron Rondos
Viron Rondo Osteria
Cheshire, CT

Delaware
Lisa M. St. Clair
Tailbangers Inc.
Millsboro, DE

District of Columbia
Eduardo F. Ortiz
Ashleigh Tara Nicole Axios
Coforma, LLC
Washington, D.C.

Florida
Dennis Chan
Blue Bamboo Canton Bistro & Bar
Jacksonville, FL

Georgia
Ardina T. Pierre
Nature’s Own Herb Shop, Inc.
Atlanta, GA

Hawaii
Scott E. Loomer
Truss Systems Hawaii Inc.
Puunene, HI

Idaho
Marcella Medor
MarCom, LLC
Idaho Falls, ID

Illinois
Chris Ginder
Mary Ginder
Gindo’s Spice of Life, LLC
St. Charles, IL

Indiana
Donte Lamar Wilburn
Premier Unlimited, LLC
Lafayette, IN

Iowa
Kimberly Baeth
Golden Openings, Inc.
Urbandale, Iowa

Kansas
Daniel J. Smoots
Janeice E. Smoots
Fanestil Meats
Emporia, KS

Kentucky
Alejandro Ramirez
Universal Spartan, LLC
Vine Grove, KY

Louisiana
Craig A. Stevens
Genesis 360 LLC
Baton Rouge, LA

Maine
Tyler A. Frank
Garbage to Garden
Portland, ME

Maryland
Tarandeep Singh Bawa
ITegrity, Inc.
Silver Spring, MD

Massachusetts
Gregory Acerra
Fireking Baking Company
Braintree, MA

Michigan
Tarolyn Buckles
Onyx Enterprises, Inc.
Detroit, MI

Minnesota
Kristen Marie Denzer
Tierra Encantada
Minneapolis, MN

Mississippi
Lesia Daniel-Hollingshead
William Walter Daniel Jr.
Funtime Afterschool of Clinton, Inc.
Clinton, MS

Missouri
Jennifer Garrett Hart
Hartline Construction, LLC
Kansas City, MO

Montana
Natalie R. Van Dusen
Danielle J. Newell
Treeline Coffee Roasters
Bozeman, MT

Nebraska
Taylor Korensky
Jade Jensen
Spencer Robinson
Appsky
Omaha, NE

Nevada
Andrea Vigil
Allegiant Electric LLC
Las Vegas, NV

New Hampshire
Sara B. Nadeau
Carriage Hill Assisted Living
Madbury, NH

New Jersey
Beverly Zaccherio
Senior Solutions for the Jersey Shore LLC
Point Pleasant, NY

New Mexico
Joy Colucci
Metis Technology Solutions, Inc.
Albuquerque, NM

New York
Steven Olschewski
Clubhouse Fun Center
Rochester, NY

North Carolina
Kristen M. Hess, AIA
HH Architecture
1100 Dresser Court
Raleigh, NC

North Dakota
Sylvia Lunski
Design Direction Inc.
Fargo, ND

Ohio
Laura Licursi
Elite Virtual Assistants
Strongsville, OH

Oklahoma
John Adam Oglesbee
Warfeather, LLC
Coweta, OK

Oregon
Kevin and Angie Shaw
Brightways Counseling Group, LLC
Redmond, OR

Pennsylvania
John Martincic
Forest Scientific Corporation
Tionesta, PA

Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands
Carlos Cosme Marrero
JK Logistic Transport Inc.
Toa Baja, PR

Rhode Island
Byron Sheldon Delmonico
The Riddle Room, LLC
North Scituate, RI

South Carolina
Ann Son
Holy City Linen Services
North Charleston, SC

South Dakota
Karla Deann Santi
Blend Interactive, Inc.
Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Tennessee
Robert Scott Underwood
Maxwell Industries, LLC
Athens, TN

Texas
Denise Navarro
Logical Innovations, Inc.
Houston, TX

Utah
Lucy Cardenas
Bill Coker
Red Iguana
Salt Lake City, Utah

Vermont
Vicky Allard
Joe Hanglin
Blake Hill Preserves
Windsor, VT

Virginia
Jeri Dee Prophet
Intellectechs, Inc.
Virginia Beach, VA

Washington
Efrem Fesaha
Boon Boona Coffee
Seattle, WA

West Virginia
Jill Rae Scarbro
Bright Futures Learning Services
Winfield, WV

Wisconsin
David Heide
Liliana’s Restaurant
Fitchburg, WI

Wyoming
Lena Dirck
The Aspen House Restaurant
Rawlins, WY

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

CONTACT: Press Office United States Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov


