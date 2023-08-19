Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To £0.51

Admiral Group plc's (LON:ADM) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to £0.51 on the 6th of October. However, the dividend yield of 4.2% still remains in a typical range for the industry.

Admiral Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, Admiral Group's dividend was only 62% of earnings, however it was paying out 219% of free cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 29.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 71% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.906, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £1. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.0% over that duration. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Unfortunately, Admiral Group's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 0.2% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

In Summary

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Admiral Group (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Admiral Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

