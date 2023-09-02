Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has announced that on 6th of October, it will be paying a dividend of£0.51, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. This means that the annual payment will be 4.2% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Admiral Group

Admiral Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Based on the last dividend, Admiral Group is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 225% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 29.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 71% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.906 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £1.03. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.3% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Admiral Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Admiral Group hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. Growth of 0.2% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. While Admiral Group is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Admiral Group (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.