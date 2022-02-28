Admiral Markets AS unaudited 12 months financial results of 2021
2021 was the most successful for Admirals in terms of new client applications
As another success story for Admirals performance in 2021, our ongoing substantial investment in development and IT, as well as our expansion into new regions and strategic services added to the portfolio, has allowed for a wider customer base to enter the financial world.
The extreme volatility of 2020 laid a solid foundation for future trading and investment practices among millions of people around the world, and this can clearly be seen in today's ever-growing trading volumes. 2020 was an extreme year for the financial sector relative to the comparatively moderate trading landscape of 2019, reflecting real trends.
“We have kept our costs at 2020’s level while making significant investments in development and infrastructure. We introduced a wide range of new services and products in our portfolio, keeping pace with customer interest in cryptocurrency. These steps, and more, have increased our global presence in the FinTech sector,” said Sergei Bogatenkov, CEO of Admirals.
Trading levels normalized to record volumes in 2020. The Group's trading revenue was 37 million euros, compared to 66 million euros in the same period in 2020. The number of new applications increased by 32% compared to 2020. The Group's net profit for the year ended was 0,9 million euros (2020: 20,3 million euros).
A key point of the past year’s performance is our continued contribution to cultural and educational life. For Admirals, financial literacy is one of the cornerstones of our long-term vision, leading to a variety of educational and mentoring programs. Eesti Kontsert and our strategic partner kood.tech in Jõhvi, stand for the sustainability of Estonian culture and programming education.
According to Sergei Bogatenkov, “the company has experienced success in its journey to become a financial centre. And our excellent performance during turbulent times, producing unique results and, most importantly, seeing the relevance of our vision, long-term goals, and strategic plan was undeniable. I am grateful to our global team, partners and investors, with whom we will continue to shake up the financial world and stand up for an innovative, unified, and personal experience in finance.”
Statement of Financial Position
(in thousands of euros)
12/31/2021
6/30/2021
12/31/2020
Assets
Due from credit institutions
4.696
10.141
25.742
Due from investment companies
18.292
16.106
15.120
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
9.998
10.411
10.248
Loans and receivables
16.097
10.437
6.730
Inventories
48
Other assets
1.903
2.584
1.390
Investments into associates
0
1.548
1.375
Investments into subsidiaries
4.180
4.180
4.180
Tangible fixed assets
1.644
1.692
1.614
Right-of-use asset
3.147
3.934
4.213
Intangible fixed assets
3.070
2.083
824
Total assets
63.075
63.116
71.436
Liabilities
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
637
274
219
Liabilities and prepayments
1.381
3.503
7.317
Subordinated debt securities
1.827
1.827
1.827
Lease liabilities
3.375
4.157
4.396
Total liabilities
7.220
9.761
13.759
Equity
Share capital
2.586
2.586
2.586
Statutory reserve capital
259
259
259
Retained earnings
53.010
50.510
54.832
Total equity
55.855
53.355
57.677
Total liabilities and equity
63.075
63.116
71.436
(in thousands of euros)
12M 2021
6M 2021
6M 2020
Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers
36.882
17.895
39.878
Brokerage and commission fee revenue
1.935
28
57
Brokerage and commission fee expense
-18.439
-8.855
-8.338
Other trading activity related income
156
6
12
Other trading activity related expense
-4
-3
-18
Net income from trading
20.53
9.071
31.591
Other income
2.624
421
611
Other expense
-52
-52
-237
Interest income calculated using the effective interest method
251
106
48
Other income similar to interest
185
93
98
Interest expense
-229
-118
-122
Net gains/(losses) on exchange rate changes
867
413
-250
Net loss from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
-349
Personnel expenses
-4.638
-2.662
-3.950
Operating expenses
-16.482
-7.673
-7.855
Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets
-687
-333
-292
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
-533
-279
-263
Profit (loss) before income tax
1.487
-1.013
19.379
Income tax
-567
-567
-266
Net profit (loss) for the reporting period
920
-1.580
19.113
Comprehensive income (loss) for the reporting period
920
-1.580
19.113
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
2.28
-3.91
47.31
The reports of Admiral Markets AS are available on the following website: https://admiralmarketsgroup.com/en/admiral-markets-as/reports/.
Admirals is a global FinTech and investment firm whose regulated subsidiaries offer smart solutions for multiple financial products. Since the foundation in 2001, Admirals has continually expanded its reach, and today it services worldwide through regulated trading companies.
Investment company Admiral Markets AS, established in Estonia, is a branch of Admirals Group AS, which has the right to provide investment services under the operating license of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority in the European Union and the European Economic Area countries. Admirals cares about the success of their partners, therefore they offer numerous tried-and-tested marketing tools, state-of-the-art software, and quality assurance.
Today, Admirals consists of a staff of over 400 people, located in 18 offices worldwide, making it a truly global organization.
Additional information:
Kaia Gil
Communication manager of Admiral Markets AS
kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com
+372 53 413 764
