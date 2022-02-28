U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

Admiral Markets AS unaudited 12 months financial results of 2021

Admiral Markets AS
·5 min read
Admiral Markets AS
Admiral Markets AS

2021 was the most successful for Admirals in terms of new client applications

As another success story for Admirals performance in 2021, our ongoing substantial investment in development and IT, as well as our expansion into new regions and strategic services added to the portfolio, has allowed for a wider customer base to enter the financial world.

The extreme volatility of 2020 laid a solid foundation for future trading and investment practices among millions of people around the world, and this can clearly be seen in today's ever-growing trading volumes. 2020 was an extreme year for the financial sector relative to the comparatively moderate trading landscape of 2019, reflecting real trends.

“We have kept our costs at 2020’s level while making significant investments in development and infrastructure. We introduced a wide range of new services and products in our portfolio, keeping pace with customer interest in cryptocurrency. These steps, and more, have increased our global presence in the FinTech sector,” said Sergei Bogatenkov, CEO of Admirals.

Trading levels normalized to record volumes in 2020. The Group's trading revenue was 37 million euros, compared to 66 million euros in the same period in 2020. The number of new applications increased by 32% compared to 2020. The Group's net profit for the year ended was 0,9 million euros (2020: 20,3 million euros).

A key point of the past year’s performance is our continued contribution to cultural and educational life. For Admirals, financial literacy is one of the cornerstones of our long-term vision, leading to a variety of educational and mentoring programs. Eesti Kontsert and our strategic partner kood.tech in Jõhvi, stand for the sustainability of Estonian culture and programming education.

According to Sergei Bogatenkov, “the company has experienced success in its journey to become a financial centre. And our excellent performance during turbulent times, producing unique results and, most importantly, seeing the relevance of our vision, long-term goals, and strategic plan was undeniable. I am grateful to our global team, partners and investors, with whom we will continue to shake up the financial world and stand up for an innovative, unified, and personal experience in finance.”

Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of euros)

12/31/2021

6/30/2021

12/31/2020

Assets

Due from credit institutions

4.696

10.141

25.742

Due from investment companies

18.292

16.106

15.120

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

9.998

10.411

10.248

Loans and receivables

16.097

10.437

6.730

Inventories

48

Other assets

1.903

2.584

1.390

Investments into associates

0

1.548

1.375

Investments into subsidiaries

4.180

4.180

4.180

Tangible fixed assets

1.644

1.692

1.614

Right-of-use asset

3.147

3.934

4.213

Intangible fixed assets

3.070

2.083

824

Total assets

63.075

63.116

71.436

Liabilities

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

637

274

219

Liabilities and prepayments

1.381

3.503

7.317

Subordinated debt securities

1.827

1.827

1.827

Lease liabilities

3.375

4.157

4.396

Total liabilities

7.220

9.761

13.759

Equity

Share capital

2.586

2.586

2.586

Statutory reserve capital

259

259

259

Retained earnings

53.010

50.510

54.832

Total equity

55.855

53.355

57.677

Total liabilities and equity

63.075

63.116

71.436

(in thousands of euros)

12M 2021

6M 2021

6M 2020

Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers

36.882

17.895

39.878

Brokerage and commission fee revenue

1.935

28

57

Brokerage and commission fee expense

-18.439

-8.855

-8.338

Other trading activity related income

156

6

12

Other trading activity related expense

-4

-3

-18

Net income from trading

20.53

9.071

31.591

Other income

2.624

421

611

Other expense

-52

-52

-237

Interest income calculated using the effective interest method

251

106

48

Other income similar to interest

185

93

98

Interest expense

-229

-118

-122

Net gains/(losses) on exchange rate changes

867

413

-250

Net loss from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

-349

Personnel expenses

-4.638

-2.662

-3.950

Operating expenses

-16.482

-7.673

-7.855

Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets

-687

-333

-292

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

-533

-279

-263

Profit (loss) before income tax

1.487

-1.013

19.379

Income tax

-567

-567

-266

Net profit (loss) for the reporting period

920

-1.580

19.113

Comprehensive income (loss) for the reporting period

920

-1.580

19.113

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share

2.28

-3.91

47.31

The reports of Admiral Markets AS are available on the following website: https://admiralmarketsgroup.com/en/admiral-markets-as/reports/.


Admirals is a global FinTech and investment firm whose regulated subsidiaries offer smart solutions for multiple financial products. Since the foundation in 2001, Admirals has continually expanded its reach, and today it services worldwide through regulated trading companies.

Investment company Admiral Markets AS, established in Estonia, is a branch of Admirals Group AS, which has the right to provide investment services under the operating license of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority in the European Union and the European Economic Area countries. Admirals cares about the success of their partners, therefore they offer numerous tried-and-tested marketing tools, state-of-the-art software, and quality assurance.

Today, Admirals consists of a staff of over 400 people, located in 18 offices worldwide, making it a truly global organization.

Additional information:

Kaia Gil

Communication manager of Admiral Markets AS
kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com
+372 53 413 764




Attachment


