Admirals Group AS 2022 Unaudited 6 Months Financial Results

Admirals' results are exceptional

Compared to the same period last year, Admirals has significantly increased its net trading income, trading volumes and net profit in the first half of the year, continuinglarge-scale investments in IT and innovation. The company acquired new licenses in South Africa and Canada. These are eloquent success stories of implementing a strong strategy with a long-term goal of ensuring financial freedom for 10 millionpeople by 2030.

Admirals Group AS net income increased by 149 % (43 million euros versus 17.3 million euros in the same period of 2021)

Net profit 24.01 million euros (-1.7 million euros in the same period of 2021)

"Despite the great uncertainty in the world economy and political situation, we continued to implement our long-term goals, continuing to unite personal finance and investing for our client. Our first half-year results are exceptional, trading volumes are strong and stable," said the CEO of Admirals Group AS Sergei Bogatenkov.

According to Bogatenkov, Admirals is steadily growing its customer base and introducing a variety of products focused on its strengths by increasing trading and investment opportunities through the app, accelarating people along the path towards financial freedom. "At the same time, we continue to be a reliable and high-quality market leader for experienced participants in the sector. The number of people using the Admirals app continues to grow,” the CEO noted.

In the past six months, the company acquired licenses in South Africa and Canada. "We are strategically increasing our presence in different regions of the world. Canada is the first step for the company's positioning in North America, and Africa, as a fast and developing financial center, is an excellent opportunity to strongly expand our customer base," described the company's CEO.

Story continues

According to Bogatenkov, the company's team is ready to face the new economic cycle in rapidly changing circumstances: "Admirals has proven that it belongs to the top of the FinTech world. We are the quality leader in our sector and as a global financial center we offer our clients digital tools on their way to financial freedom."

Admirals has just announced the continuation of cooperation with Eesti Kontsert. The company is also the main sponsor of the Estonian football club FCI Levadia, supports the financial literacy of young people through various cooperation and projects, and stands by Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"Our company stands next to organizations and initiatives that create significant value for society. Today, we are also focused on sustainability and applying green thinking both in our core business and as a global team," added the CEO.



Statement of Financial Position



(in thousands of euros) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 6/30/2022 Assets Cash 6 7 5 Due from credit institutions 54,942 25.373 36.993 Due from investment companies 18,584 20.294 16.243 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 5,106 9.501 9.799 Loans and receivables 4,541 3.348 1.279 Inventories 8 106 37 Investments into associates 0 0 1.376 Other assets 3,165 2.373 1.830 Tangible fixed assets 1,977 2.228 1.999 Right-of-use assets 3,349 3.817 4.752 Intangible fixed assets 5,421 4.835 873 Total assets 97,099 71.882 75.186 Liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 345 637 219 Liabilities and prepayments 6,052 3.291 6.508 Deferred tax liability 31 31 567 Subordinated debt securities 4,471 4.559 1.827 Lease liabilities 3,606 4.056 4.948 Total liabilities 14,505 12.574 14.069 Equity Share capital 250 250 250 Own shares -105 -105 -114 Statutory reserve capital 25 25 25 Currency translation reserve 257 23 -711 Retained earnings 82,161 59.099 61.657 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 82,588 59.292 61.107 Non-controlling interest 6 16 10 Total equity 82,594 59.308 61.117 Total liabilities and equity 97,099 71.882 75.186 Statement of Comprehensive Income (in thousands of euros) 2021 6M 2022 6M 2021 Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 43,899 17,889 37.063 Brokerage and commission fee revenue 1,078 1,228 2.138 Brokerage and commission fee expense -1,728 -1,538 -2.954 Other trading activity related income 267 80 196 Other trading activity related expense -523 -403 -732 Net income from trading 42,993 17,256 35.711 Other income similar to interest 57 93 185 Interest income calculated using the effective interest method 98 46 128 Interest expense -220 -198 -426 Other income 1,239 802 3.428 Other expenses -73 -122 -164 Net losses on exchange rate changes 346 -229 -301 Net loss at fair value through profit or loss 0 0 -357 Personnel expenses -6,603 -6,006 -11.499 Operating expenses -12,378 -12,369 -24.252 Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -961 -438 -1.062 Depreciation of right-of-use assets -466 -486 -973 Profit before income tax 24,032 -1,651 418 Income tax -19 -87 -269 Profit for the reporting period 24,013 -1,738 149 Other comprehensive income: Items that subsequently may be reclassified to profit or loss: Unrealized exchange rate differences 233 408 734 Total other comprehensive income/(loss) for the reporting period 233 408 734 Total comprehensive income for the reporting period 24,246 -1,330 883 Net profit attributable to the owners of the parent 24,023 -1,739 146 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest -10 1 3 Profit for the reporting period 24,013 -1,738 149 Total comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent 24,256 -1,331 881 Total comprehensive income attributable non-controlling interest -10 1 3 Comprehensive income for the reporting period 24,246 -1,330 884

The reports of Admirals Group AS are available on the following website: https://admiralmarketsgroup.com/reports-group/

Admirals is a global FinTech and investment firm whose regulated subsidiaries offer smart solutions for multiple financial products. Since the foundation in 2001, Admirals has continuosly expanded its reach, and today it services worldwide through regulated trading companies.

Investment company Admiral Markets AS, established in Estonia, is a branch of Admirals Group AS, which has the right to provide investment services under the operating license of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority in the European Union and the European Economic Area countries. Admirals cares about the success of their partners, therefore offering numerous tried-and-tested marketing tools, state-of-the-art software, and quality assurance.

Today, Admirals is located in 18 offices worldwide, making it a truly global organization.

Additional information:

Kaia Gil

Communication manager of Admiral Markets AS

kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com

+372 53 413 764





Attachment



