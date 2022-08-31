Admirals Group AS 2022 Unaudited 6 Months Financial Results
Admirals' results are exceptional
Compared to the same period last year, Admirals has significantly increased its net trading income, trading volumes and net profit in the first half of the year, continuinglarge-scale investments in IT and innovation. The company acquired new licenses in South Africa and Canada. These are eloquent success stories of implementing a strong strategy with a long-term goal of ensuring financial freedom for 10 millionpeople by 2030.
Admirals Group AS net income increased by 149 % (43 million euros versus 17.3 million euros in the same period of 2021)
Net profit 24.01 million euros (-1.7 million euros in the same period of 2021)
"Despite the great uncertainty in the world economy and political situation, we continued to implement our long-term goals, continuing to unite personal finance and investing for our client. Our first half-year results are exceptional, trading volumes are strong and stable," said the CEO of Admirals Group AS Sergei Bogatenkov.
According to Bogatenkov, Admirals is steadily growing its customer base and introducing a variety of products focused on its strengths by increasing trading and investment opportunities through the app, accelarating people along the path towards financial freedom. "At the same time, we continue to be a reliable and high-quality market leader for experienced participants in the sector. The number of people using the Admirals app continues to grow,” the CEO noted.
In the past six months, the company acquired licenses in South Africa and Canada. "We are strategically increasing our presence in different regions of the world. Canada is the first step for the company's positioning in North America, and Africa, as a fast and developing financial center, is an excellent opportunity to strongly expand our customer base," described the company's CEO.
According to Bogatenkov, the company's team is ready to face the new economic cycle in rapidly changing circumstances: "Admirals has proven that it belongs to the top of the FinTech world. We are the quality leader in our sector and as a global financial center we offer our clients digital tools on their way to financial freedom."
Admirals has just announced the continuation of cooperation with Eesti Kontsert. The company is also the main sponsor of the Estonian football club FCI Levadia, supports the financial literacy of young people through various cooperation and projects, and stands by Ukraine and Ukrainians.
"Our company stands next to organizations and initiatives that create significant value for society. Today, we are also focused on sustainability and applying green thinking both in our core business and as a global team," added the CEO.
Statement of Financial Position
(in thousands of euros)
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
6/30/2022
Assets
Cash
6
7
5
Due from credit institutions
54,942
25.373
36.993
Due from investment companies
18,584
20.294
16.243
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
5,106
9.501
9.799
Loans and receivables
4,541
3.348
1.279
Inventories
8
106
37
Investments into associates
0
0
1.376
Other assets
3,165
2.373
1.830
Tangible fixed assets
1,977
2.228
1.999
Right-of-use assets
3,349
3.817
4.752
Intangible fixed assets
5,421
4.835
873
Total assets
97,099
71.882
75.186
Liabilities
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
345
637
219
Liabilities and prepayments
6,052
3.291
6.508
Deferred tax liability
31
31
567
Subordinated debt securities
4,471
4.559
1.827
Lease liabilities
3,606
4.056
4.948
Total liabilities
14,505
12.574
14.069
Equity
Share capital
250
250
250
Own shares
-105
-105
-114
Statutory reserve capital
25
25
25
Currency translation reserve
257
23
-711
Retained earnings
82,161
59.099
61.657
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
82,588
59.292
61.107
Non-controlling interest
6
16
10
Total equity
82,594
59.308
61.117
Total liabilities and equity
97,099
71.882
75.186
Statement of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands of euros)
2021
6M 2022
6M 2021
Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers
43,899
17,889
37.063
Brokerage and commission fee revenue
1,078
1,228
2.138
Brokerage and commission fee expense
-1,728
-1,538
-2.954
Other trading activity related income
267
80
196
Other trading activity related expense
-523
-403
-732
Net income from trading
42,993
17,256
35.711
Other income similar to interest
57
93
185
Interest income calculated using the effective interest method
98
46
128
Interest expense
-220
-198
-426
Other income
1,239
802
3.428
Other expenses
-73
-122
-164
Net losses on exchange rate changes
346
-229
-301
Net loss at fair value through profit or loss
0
0
-357
Personnel expenses
-6,603
-6,006
-11.499
Operating expenses
-12,378
-12,369
-24.252
Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets
-961
-438
-1.062
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
-466
-486
-973
Profit before income tax
24,032
-1,651
418
Income tax
-19
-87
-269
Profit for the reporting period
24,013
-1,738
149
Other comprehensive income:
Items that subsequently may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Unrealized exchange rate differences
233
408
734
Total other comprehensive income/(loss) for the reporting period
233
408
734
Total comprehensive income for the reporting period
24,246
-1,330
883
Net profit attributable to the owners of the parent
24,023
-1,739
146
Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest
-10
1
3
Profit for the reporting period
24,013
-1,738
149
Total comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent
24,256
-1,331
881
Total comprehensive income attributable non-controlling interest
-10
1
3
Comprehensive income for the reporting period
24,246
-1,330
884
The reports of Admirals Group AS are available on the following website: https://admiralmarketsgroup.com/reports-group/
Admirals is a global FinTech and investment firm whose regulated subsidiaries offer smart solutions for multiple financial products. Since the foundation in 2001, Admirals has continuosly expanded its reach, and today it services worldwide through regulated trading companies.
Investment company Admiral Markets AS, established in Estonia, is a branch of Admirals Group AS, which has the right to provide investment services under the operating license of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority in the European Union and the European Economic Area countries. Admirals cares about the success of their partners, therefore offering numerous tried-and-tested marketing tools, state-of-the-art software, and quality assurance.
Today, Admirals is located in 18 offices worldwide, making it a truly global organization.
Additional information:
Kaia Gil
Communication manager of Admiral Markets AS
kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com
+372 53 413 764
Attachment