U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,366.95
    +9.09 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,118.61
    +55.51 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,442.70
    +6.15 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,047.82
    +17.10 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.92
    +7.88 (+8.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.70
    +38.50 (+2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.72
    +1.01 (+4.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1114
    +0.0078 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    -0.0280 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3155
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.4630
    -0.2950 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,827.50
    +124.88 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.93
    -0.33 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,339.35
    +47.67 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

ADNOC Awards Cementing Services To NESR

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NESRW
  • NESR

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:NESR) (NASDAQ:NESRW), an international, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, has announced that the Company has been awarded one of the major contracts for Cementing Services ("Cementing") in Abu Dhabi from ADNOC. In total, the announced award of framework agreements to five oilfield service providers is valued at $658 million USD, a strong portion of which includes NESR's scope for Cementing services up to seven years. The awards build on ADNOC's recent drilling-related investments to support its crude oil production capacity expansion, and through ADNOC's flagship in-country value ("ICV") program, has the potential to see over 65% of the total investment directly bolster the UAE economy.

NESR CEO & Chairman Sherif Foda commented, "We are proud to have again been selected among a short list of service suppliers, to support ADNOC's clear and unmistakable ambition for sustainable oil production capacity growth. Following on our recent announced award for Testing services with ADNOC onshore, this pivotal Cementing contract underscores our alignment with ADNOC's ICV vision and affords us the opportunity to deploy next-generation sustainable technologies across multiple service segments."

Mr. Foda continued, "I want to sincerely thank ADNOC leadership for their trust in us as a marquee service platform and partner. As the National Champion of the MENA region, NESR will continue to invest locally in its people, equipment and supply chain as its scope and share of services expand. ADNOC is a foremost leader in ICV empowerment, for which NESR's growth strategy is uniquely aligned."

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 5,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in over 15 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Any and all statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Terms such as "may," "might," "would," "should," "could," "project," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "strategy," "anticipate," "attempt," "develop," "plan," "help," "believe," "continue," "intend," "expect," "future," and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements may contain one or more of these identifying terms. Forward-looking statements in this communication may include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential scope and timing of the financial restatement, plans and objectives of management for future operations, projections of income or loss, earnings or loss per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, the Company's future financial performance, expansion plans and opportunities, and the assumptions underlying or relating to any such statement.

The forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation: the amount, scope and timing of any financial restatement that may be required, information that may be discovered in the course of the Company's completion of the reconciliations of its financial results and related analysis; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Company's recent business combination transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, the price of oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, competition, the Company's ability to integrate the businesses acquired and the ability of the combined business to grow and manage growth profitably; integration costs related to the Company's recent business combination; estimates of the Company's future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and the Company's need for financing; the risk of legal complaints and proceedings and government investigations; the Company's financial performance; success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, the Company's officers, key employees or directors; current and future government regulations; developments relating to the Company's competitors; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic and market conditions, political disturbances, war, terrorist acts, international currency fluctuations, business and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them and to the risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this communication to reflect any new information or future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. You should read this communication in conjunction with other documents which the Company may file or furnish from time to time with the SEC.

For inquiries regarding NESR, please contact:

Blake Gendron - VP Investor Relations & Business Development
National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
832-925-3777
investors@nesr.com

SOURCE: National Energy Services Reunited Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693538/ADNOC-Awards-Cementing-Services-To-NESR

Recommended Stories

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • 4 Numbers That Make Ocugen an Extremely Risky Buy

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), though, does not appear to be worth the gamble. The biopharmaceutical company's partnership with Bharat Biotech in developing Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine, had Ocugen investors hopeful for future profits following authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In the meantime, Ocugen's business is accumulating losses and burning through money.

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • 2 Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With stocks trading down 63% to 73% from recent highs, these metaverse leaders offer explosive upside.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Recession

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy before the next recession. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the stock market outlook, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Recession. A recession is indicative of declining economic output and growth, lower consumption and demand, reduced investment in the […]

  • This Key Defense Company is in Turmoil

    Recently collapsed merger with larger rival has been followed by intensified boardroom fight for control.

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • These 2 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs

    The stock market had a big upward move on Wednesday, with investors eventually deciding that the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates was consistent with what they wanted to see over the long run. Although there's still considerable uncertainty about what 2022 will bring in terms of macroeconomic improvement and the unstable geopolitical situation, market participants always like having at least an idea of where policymakers at the Fed are likely to take things. The size of the stock market pullback since November has been big enough that many stocks are still 20%, 30%, or even 50% below their best levels over the past year.

  • Buffett Dives Deeper Into Occidental With Share Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up 18.1 million additional shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., giving the conglomerate a 14.6% stake in the oil giant. Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to

  • Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) Insider Transactions and Fundamentals Indicate that the Stock has Additional Upside

    Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is a mature technology company with stable revenues. This has made the company resilient to most of the pullbacks in the tech sector, and has even left stockholders with a 20% return from a year ago. While a market cap of US$213b is hard to improve, we will evaluate if insiders think there is an upside to the company.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Aren't Worth the Trouble

    One of the best times to buy shares of a great company is after a sell-off, but not all beaten-down stocks are worth investing in. Inovio Pharmaceuticals was once considered a leader in the hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine but now has been left in the dust by competitors due to a series of regulatory headwinds -- which explains its poor performance in the past couple of years. As a result, Inovio will seek regulatory approval to change the primary endpoint of its late-stage study from "prevention of virologically confirmed COVID-19 disease" to "prevention of severe COVID-19 disease."

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Shares Shot Higher Wednesday

    What happened Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are volatile by nature. Most EV companies aren't yet profitable, and much of investors' excitement is built on hope and potential. But recent volatility hasn't been driven by the underlying business or market potential.

  • Bond Traders Stunned by Hawkish Fed Are Sounding Growth Alarm

    (Bloomberg) -- Defying their stock-market counterparts, Treasury traders aren’t buying Jerome Powell’s upbeat pronouncements about the economy. In fact, one bond-market indicator has started flashing red for the first time since the darkest days of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bom

  • GameStop Reports Earnings Today. Don’t Expect to Learn Much About Its New Strategy.

    The gaming retailer is set to report fourth-quarter results after the market closes on Thursday. The company's stock is down 41% this year.

  • Great news for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

    Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like...

  • Want 100x Returns? 1 Small-Cap Stock to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

    When applied to investing, the Pareto Principle (also known as the 80-20 rule) suggests that 20% of the stocks in a portfolio will generate 80% of the returns. After buying a stock, the worst outcome is a loss of 100%, but there is no limit on the upside. Given enough time, a stock could grow tenfold, 50-fold, or even 100-fold in value.

  • Tesla Just Paused a Bond Sale. What It Means for the Stock.

    Tesla has paused a $1 billion asset backed security sale amid market turmoil, according to Bloomberg.