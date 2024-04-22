Adobe (ADBE) Fell After Earnings Announcement

Investment advisory firm Ithaka Group released the “Ithaka US Growth Strategy” first-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The correlation between bond yields and stock prices decoupled in the first quarter of 2024, as the Dow increased 5.6%, the S&P 500 increased 10.6%, and the Russell 1000 Growth increased 11.4%. In the first quarter, the portfolio outperformed and returned 14.9% (gross of fees) compared to the Russell 1000 Growth’s (R1G) 11.4% return. Stock Selection led the portfolio to outperform in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Ithaka US Growth Strategy featured stocks like Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the Q1 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is a diversified software company that operates through Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. On April 19, 2024, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock closed at $465.02per share. One-month return of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was -8.32%, and its shares gained 23.24% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has a market capitalization of $208.329 billion.

Ithaka US Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"Founded in 1982, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is one of the largest and most diversified software companies in the world. It offers products and services used by creative professionals and consumers to create and deliver compelling content and experiences across various platforms. Adobe’s stock price underperformance was concentrated around its earnings announcement, during which the management team posted a smaller than expected beat (5% beat vs. 11% average) in Net-New Annualized Recurring Revenue for the Digital Media segment. On top of the smaller beat management provided unexpectedly soft forward guidance that resulted in multiple compression."

A team of engineers and scientists collaborating at a workstation surrounded by their applications and solutions.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is in 13th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was held by 105 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 112 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

We previously discussed Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in another article, where we shared Polen Focus Growth Strategy's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2024 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Story continues

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.