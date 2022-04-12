U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,450.81
    +38.28 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,472.65
    +164.57 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,619.63
    +207.68 (+1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,024.61
    +44.29 (+2.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.75
    +5.46 (+5.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.50
    +21.30 (+1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.46
    +0.47 (+1.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0880
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7060
    -0.0740 (-2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3044
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2500
    -0.1350 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,042.55
    -869.30 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.75
    +11.25 (+1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,565.43
    -52.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Adobe brings its Frame.io acquisition to its Creative Cloud

Frederic Lardinois
·3 min read

Last August, Adobe acquired Frame.io, an online video review and collaboration platform for creative professionals, for $1.275 billion in cash. At the time Adobe signaled that it would build out deeper integrations between its existing Premiere Pro and After Effects video tools and Frame.io, so it's maybe no surprise that today, shortly before the annual NAB show, it is announcing what this integration is going to look like. Starting today, as part of the existing Creative Cloud package, Adobe's customers using the latest versions of Premiere Pro and After Effects will get access to the Frame.io extension as part of their existing subscription. They will also be able to log into Frame.io with their Adobe ID.

"It's our first step in building an end-to-end cloud-based video platform that's seamlessly integrated with Premiere Pro and the rest of the tools our customers use," Paul Saccone, Adobe's VP of Marketing for Frame.io, explained in a press briefing ahead of today's announcement. "With more video content being created than ever before and remote work becoming the new norm, Frame.io for Creative Cloud will enable editors and key stakeholders like producers, agencies and clients to seamlessly collaborate and get to that final approval faster."

Image Credits: Adobe

Frame.io for Creative Cloud will include free sharing, with an unlimited number of external reviewers, accelerated file transfers and 100 GB of dedicated Frame.io storage, which will be separate from the existing Creative Cloud storage plan. Creatives will have the ability to work on five different projects concurrently and the plan will support up to two users who can collaborate on a project in real time.

For the most part, Frame.io for Creative Cloud sits somewhere between Frame.io's free plan and its most affordable $15/month/user paid plan (which features camera to cloud support, up to 10 users, 250 GB of active storage and 4K playback).

The service will also include Frame.io's camera-to-cloud feature, which allows remote editors to start editing their videos while the rest of the crew is still shooting. "It's an automated workflow that uploads files from cameras to the cloud, making them available to editors in Premiere Pro just a few moments later," Saccone explained. "It takes that traditionally linear process of production and post-production and makes them parallel so that everybody can work together at the same time."

Adobe's new AI-powered color correction tool for Premiere Pro. Image Credits: Adobe

Adobe's Premiere Pro is also getting a number of updates; most importantly it now features an AI-powered first-pass color correction tool that will hopefully make one of the more tedious parts of the video editing process a bit easier. The tool will automatically apply color corrections to video clips and then leave it to the video editor to work on details like skin tone or the color of the sky. The idea here isn't to do away with LUTs but to help creatives with the next step after they apply their favorite LUTs.

There is also a new header bar that aims to make navigating Premiere Pro a bit easier and a new export mode that will give users a more streamlined experience for when they want to post their videos to YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Adobe buying Frame.io in $1.28B deal

Recommended Stories

  • California could shrink water use in cities by 30% or more, study finds

    Researchers say California's cities have big potential to use water more efficiently while taking advantage of stormwater and recycled wastewater.

  • GoPro's 'Bones' is a stripped down Hero 10 Black for FPV drones

    GoPro has unveiled the Hero 10 Black Bones, a lightweight version of the Hero 10 Black designed for FPV and "Cinewhoop" drones.

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft Customers Decry Cloud Contracts That Sideline Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- The current tide of antitrust scrutiny and regulations focused on big technology companies has conspicuously omitted one company: Microsoft Corp., the software and cloud-computing behemoth that was the notorious target of a landmark U.S. government lawsuit in the 1990s. Microsoft, the thinking goes, was already humbled by years of intense government oversight, and since it largely caters to other companies, instead of consumers, it doesn’t belong in the same category as Facebook,

  • UPS wants to ship packages in the metaverse

    UPS seems to be exploring ways to connect its metaverse experience with items and rewards that customers can claim in real life.

  • Novartis to cut thousands of jobs in global revamp - paper

    Swiss drugmaker Novartis will cut thousands of jobs worldwide as it combines its pharma and oncology businesses in a reorganisation announced last week, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed company sources. More than 100 jobs could also disappear at Novartis's Swiss sites in Rotkreuz and Basel, the paper reported. Contacted by Reuters, a Novartis spokesperson said efficiencies would come through leaner structures and would "inevitably lead to roles being impacted", but it was too early to give specific numbers.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Applied Materials has big plans for its Fremont footprint

    The publicly traded Santa Clara company leased 210,000 square feet of space in Fremont last year. Now its plans for the site are coming into focus.

  • J.P.Morgan slaps 'sell' rating on Rolls-Royce, shares drop

    Lowering the stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight" in its first rating change since March last year, the U.S. bank said Rolls-Royce's move implied weak confidence in the company's biggest unit and could raise execution risks in the coming years. After being floored by the COVID-driven collapse in air travel in 2020, Rolls-Royce has tried to repair its balance sheet by cutting more than 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion) in costs and said recently that it expected to be modestly cash flow positive for 2022 as airline customers fly again. The company has also sharpened its focus on developing less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered engine options, which could eventually replace traditional engines.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Semiconductor Watchlist: Apple, AMD, Onsemi

    While shares in the sector are under pressure, several companies are positioned well for the rest of the year.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Acquisitions Pick Up

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Boomer couple bilked investors out of $5 million after claiming they had invented software to rival Microsoft that one employee called a ‘heap of junk’

    Michael and Betsy Feinberg took $5 million from investors over 15 years by repeatedly claiming to be on the verge of a breakthrough.

  • Intel’s $3 Billion Factory Expansion Opens in Key Comeback Step

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. announced the opening of a $3 billion extension to its D1X plant in Oregon, an investment aimed at speeding up technology development needed to regain leadership of the chip industry. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkraine Seeks Russia Ass

  • Kyowa Kirin, Ardelyx Amend Tenapanor Pact In Cardiorenal Disorders

    Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) has amended its license agreement, initially executed in 2017, granting Kyowa Kirin exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Ardelyx's tenapanor for cardiorenal diseases, including hyperphosphatemia, in Japan. Under the agreement, considering a reduction in the royalty rate due Ardelyx upon net sales in Japan, Kyowa Kirin has agreed to pay Ardelyx up to an additional $40 million, payable in two tranches. The first payment is due following Kyowa Kirin's filing with

  • Expert: 'Very few Americans are adequately prepared for retirement'

    More than one-third of Americans say they’ve never had a retirement account, such as a 401(k) or an IRA.

  • The Near-500% Rally in Lithium Is Showing Cracks in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium is showing signs of losing momentum -- at least in China -- after a powerful rally that carried prices to what Elon Musk called “insane levels”.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkraine Seeks Russia Assets, Oil Fleet Seizure as ReparationsChinese

  • EV industry: Tesla, Nio see production slump amid China lockdowns

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains how Chinese COVID lockdowns are impacting EV production and sales, in addition to talking about the New York Auto Show's return.