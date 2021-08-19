U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,405.80
    +5.53 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,894.12
    -66.57 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,541.79
    +15.87 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,132.42
    -26.36 (-1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.86
    +0.17 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.50
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1681
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    -0.0112 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7700
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,573.65
    +1,942.90 (+4.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.50
    +64.45 (+5.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Adobe buying Frame.io in $1.28B deal

Mary Ann Azevedo
·2 min read

Adobe announced today it is acquiring Frame.io, a video review and collaboration platform used by over a million customers, for $1.275 billion in cash.

Founded in 2014 by the owner of a post-production company Emery Wells and technologist John Traver, New York-based Frame.io was created to solve the workflows challenges filmmakers faced in their daily lives.

Today, the Frame.io platform helps creative professionals streamline the video creation process by centralizing media assets, including dailies, scripts, storyboards, work-in-progress, and more, while also allowing for frame-accurate feedback and comments, annotations, and real-time approvals. The company additionally touts faster upload speeds than other cloud hosting services, like Vimeo, Box, Dropbox, and others.

Frame.io has raised $90 million in venture funding over its lifetime, and in November 2019, announced a $50 million Series C led by Insight Partners that included participation from Accel, FirstMark, SignalFire, and Shasta Ventures. Accel led the company’s seed and Series A rounds in 2015.

Cloud video collaboration platform Frame.io raises $50 million, heads to Hollywood

Adobe said the combination of its creative software, including Premiere Pro and After Effects video editing products, and Frame.io’s review and approval functionality would “deliver a collaboration platform that powers the video editing process.” The Frame.io web platform was designed to be a part of its customer’s existing processes, by integrating with non-linear editing systems (NLEs) such as like Adobe Premiere Pro. Such integrations allow editors to upload directly to Frame.io, then organize and share their products both internally and with external clients.

“Whether it's the latest binge-worthy streaming series, a social media video that sparks a movement, or a corporate video that connects thousands of remote workers, video creation and consumption is experiencing tremendous growth,” Adobe said in a statement. “...Today’s video workflows are disjointed with multiple tools and communication channels being used to solicit stakeholder feedback. Frame.io eliminates the inefficiencies of video workflows by enabling real-time footage upload, access, and in-line stakeholder collaboration in a secure and elegant experience across surfaces.”

The deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter of Adobe’s 2021 fiscal year, and is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. Once the deal closes, Well and Traver will join Adobe. Wells will continue to lead the Frame.io team, reporting to Scott Belsky, Adobe’s chief product officer and EVP of Creative Cloud.

Recommended Stories

  • Adobe snaps up Frame.io for $1.275 billion in video push

    MARKET PULSE Adobe Inc. (ADBE) on Thursday said it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Frame.io, a leading cloud-based video collaboration platform with 1 million users, for $1.275 billion in cash.

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: A well-rounded smartwatch

    Per recent numbers from CounterPoint, the Apple Watch commanded more than one-third of global shipments in Q1. With Google’s Wear OS at fifth place at just under 4%, it’s easy to see both companies -- utterly dominant in other categories -- are itching for competitive advantages. For Google, the answer is two-fold.

  • Microsoft Raises Prices on Popular Suite of Business Apps

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is increasing prices on a bundle of popular products for businesses known as Microsoft 365.The move is the first “substantive” cost change the company has implemented since launching Office 365 a decade ago, according to a blog post Thursday. The software giant has added more than two dozen new apps to the suite of products since it was first introduced, including Teams, the workplace collaboration tool that’s gained in popularity during the pandemic. “This updated

  • Hackers stole millions of Social Security numbers from T-Mobile. What should you do?

    The giant data breach at T-Mobile raises the risk of identity theft even for people who aren't customers. Here are some tips for protecting yourself.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 19th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors. Failure to revisit Wednesday’s highs would leave the majors under pressure.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple by 2030

    These fundamentally strong stocks have been solid performers in the past, and secular tailwinds can drive them even higher.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Over the last 15 years, growth investors have done quite well for themselves. In fact, according to S&P Global, growth stocks have generated an annualized return of 13.4% over that time period, significantly beating the 8% and 10.

  • Here’s what T-Mobile is doing about the massive data breach affecting millions of customers

    Over the weekend, a hacker claimed to have stolen personal data from upwards of 100 million T-Mobile customers. Motherboard reported that the hacker was attempting to sell a chunk of that data for 6 bitcoin (~$270,000). The next day, the carrier confirmed the report, but didn’t offer any details. But in a news release on … The post Here’s what T-Mobile is doing about the massive data breach affecting millions of customers appeared first on BGR.

  • Japan’s Liquid Global Exchange Hacked; $90M in Crypto Siphoned Off

    While the total amount stolen is yet to be determined, the value taken could be upward of $90 million.

  • Google Pixel 6 and other phones will come without a charger in the box, company announces

    Google will stop include charging plugs in the boxes for its phone. Apple and Samsung have done the same, and the move looks set to become standard within the phone industry. Google told The Verge that it had made the decision because there was no longer a need to include the chargers given that most people still had one.

  • NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    NVDA earnings call for the period ending August 1, 2021.

  • Snap Hires Facebook’s Konstantinos ‘KP’ Papamiltiadis as First VP of Platform Partnerships

    Snap hired Konstantinos “KP” Papamiltiadis as the company’s first VP of platform partnerships. The nine-year Facebook veteran will lead efforts to on-board Snapchat partners ranging from individual augmented-reality creators to companies that incorporate the app’s camera and AR technology into their apps. At Facebook, KP most recently served as VP of platform partnerships. He will […]

  • The Biggest Reason to Buy Apple Stock Right Now

    The success of Apple's biggest product line in the 5G smartphone era is going to be a big catalyst for the stock.

  • The top-rated Roku streaming box is on sale at Amazon for just $29

    A perfect upgrade for an older TV, or even an older Roku box.

  • Autonomous Vehicles: Partnership for Progress in Image Sensing

    As vehicles progress from advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to becoming fully autonomous, a key technology enabler will be the advanced sensors that allow these vehicles to sense the world ...

  • BlackBerry software flaw could impact cars, medical devices - U.S. agencies

    The warning came after the Canadian company disclosed that its QNX Real Time Operating System (QNX RTOS) has a vulnerability that could allow an attacker to execute an arbitrary code or flood a server with traffic until it crashes or gets paralyzed. The software is used by automakers including Volkswagen, BMW and Ford Motor in many critical functions including the Advanced Driver Assistance System. The issue does not impact current or recent versions of the QNX RTOS, but rather versions dating from 2012 and earlier, BlackBerry said, adding that, at this time, no customers have indicated that they have been impacted.

  • T-Mobile confirms data breach affects over 47 million people

    T-Mobile has confirmed that 47.8 million current and former or prospective customers had their info stolen as part of a cyberattack on the carrier's systems.

  • iOS 15: Apple gives users option to reverse controversial new Safari redesign entirely

    Apple has reversed a controversial part of its new iOS 15 update yet further, almost entirely reversing it. When the company introduced the new iPhone and iPad software in June, one of the chief features was a new design for Safari. It changed how tabs work and moved the address bar to the bottom of the screen.

  • Google Unveils New Pixel Phone: 4 Must-See Takeaways

    Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) announced a new smartphone on Tuesday: the Pixel 5a. The latest Pixel device rounds out the company's new smartphone lineup, as Google already teased its higher-end Pixel 6 and Pixel Pro earlier this month. Despite what may appear to be aggressive efforts from Alphabet to beef up its smartphone business, it's still a small part of the online search juggernaut's overall business.

  • The Best Companion Apps For Rideshare Drivers, According To Rideshare Drivers

    What's a road trip without a little company? You could argue that rideshare drivers almost always have company on their trips — their passengers — but, well, they aren't always the best company. However, another breed of passenger will always have drivers' backs. Companion apps have long been a rideshare driver's best friend. But with the sea of rideshare apps flooding the app store these days, it can be difficult to pick the right co-pilot. Modern Shipper polled the Uber/Lyft Drivers Facebook g