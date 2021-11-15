Adobe discounts Creative Cloud plans by 40 percent for Black Friday

If you've been contemplating whether to purchase a subscription to Adobe's Creative Cloud plan, now is time to do so. Between today and December 3rd, the All Apps plan is 40 percent off for first-time customers. The bundle includes Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro and Acrobat. With the discount, it costs $30 per month, down from $53. If you're a student, you can get almost 70 percent off the plan, making it $16 per month.

Sign up for Adobe Creative Cloud - $30 / month

The promotion is also available to workplaces. Teams can get the All Apps plan for $50 monthly. All three discounts are only available to first-time Creative Cloud subscribers. The All Apps plan isn't for everyone, but if you depend on a handful of apps, it's worth picking up over the individual subscriptions Adobe offers.

