Adobe Inc (ADBE) Achieves Record Q4 and Fiscal 2023 Revenue

GuruFocus Research
·3 min read

  • Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) reports a record revenue of $19.41 billion for fiscal year 2023.

  • Q4 FY2023 revenue reached $5.05 billion, a 12% year-over-year growth.

  • Digital Media segment revenue grew by 13% year-over-year, with Creative and Document Cloud ARR increasing significantly.

  • Adobe provides optimistic fiscal year 2024 targets, projecting total revenue between $21.30 billion and $21.50 billion.

On December 13, 2023, Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) released its 8-K filing, announcing a record-setting performance for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2023. The company achieved its first $5 billion revenue quarter, with a total annual revenue of $19.41 billion, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.

Fiscal Year 2023 Performance Highlights

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported a 10% year-over-year increase in annual revenue, reaching $19.41 billion, with a GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $11.82 and a non-GAAP EPS of $16.07. The company's GAAP operating income stood at $6.65 billion, while non-GAAP operating income was $8.92 billion. Net income for the year was reported at $5.43 billion on a GAAP basis and $7.38 billion on a non-GAAP basis. Operating cash flows were a robust $7.30 billion, and the company repurchased approximately 11.5 million shares during the fiscal year.

Q4 FY2023 Financial and Business Segment Performance

For the fourth quarter, Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported a revenue of $5.05 billion, which is a 12% increase year-over-year or 13% in constant currency. The GAAP operating income for the quarter was $1.74 billion, and non-GAAP operating income was $2.34 billion. GAAP net income reached $1.48 billion, with non-GAAP net income at $1.96 billion. The company also generated $1.60 billion in cash flows from operations and ended the quarter with Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) totaling $17.22 billion.

The Digital Media segment's revenue was $3.72 billion, a 13% year-over-year growth, with Creative revenue growing to $3.00 billion and Document Cloud revenue reaching $721 million. The Digital Experience segment revenue was $1.27 billion, a 10% year-over-year growth.

Looking Ahead: Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Targets

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) provided its fiscal year 2024 targets, projecting total revenue to be between $21.30 billion and $21.50 billion. The company expects Digital Media net new ARR to be approximately $1.90 billion, with segment revenue for Digital Media and Digital Experience estimated to be $15.75 billion to $15.85 billion and $5.275 billion to $5.375 billion, respectively. The GAAP tax rate is anticipated to be around 18.0%, with a non-GAAP tax rate of approximately 18.5%. EPS is targeted to be between $13.45 and $13.85 on a GAAP basis and between $17.60 and $18.00 on a non-GAAP basis.

Adobe's CEO, Shantanu Narayen, expressed confidence in the company's strategy and market leadership, stating,

Adobe drove record revenue of $19.41 billion in FY23 and 17 percent year-over-year EPS growth, with strong momentum across Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Experience Cloud."

CFO Dan Durn highlighted the company's

world-class margins and operating cash flows of $7.30 billion,"

underscoring Adobe's strong financial position.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) continues to demonstrate its ability to drive growth and innovation in the digital media and digital experience markets, positioning itself favorably for the upcoming fiscal year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Adobe Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

