Adobe Inc's Chief Strategy Officer & EVP Scott Belsky Sells 3,055 Shares

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Chief Strategy Officer & EVP, Scott Belsky, sold 3,055 shares of the company on January 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $605.59, resulting in a total value of $1,850,057.45.Adobe Inc is a multinational computer software company headquartered in San Jose, California. It is widely known for its Adobe Flash web software ecosystem, Photoshop image editing software, Adobe Illustrator vector graphics editor, Acrobat Reader, and the Portable Document Format (PDF). The company has historically focused upon the creation of multimedia and creativity software products, with a more recent foray into digital marketing software.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,764 shares of Adobe Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's shares. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling activity at the company.

The insider transaction history for Adobe Inc indicates a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 22 insider sells and only 2 insider buys during this period.Adobe Inc's stock market capitalization stands at $277.496 billion as of the last trading price of $605.59. The company's price-earnings ratio is 51.98, which is above the industry median of 27.01 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price of $605.59 is in proximity to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $571.55, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06. According to GuruFocus, this suggests that Adobe Inc is Fairly Valued in the market. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

