Adobe’s latest bundle offers iPad apps at a discount

Adobe's latest software bundle focuses on mobile creativity, offering iPad versions of Photoshop, Illustrator and Fresco for $15 a month, or $150 a year. The Design Mobile Bundle also includes Adobe Spark and access to the company's Creative Cloud, which unlocks 100GB of cloud storage, Adobe fonts and other branded goodies. Oh, and the Fresco app, which is all about drawing and painting, is available on iPhone as well as iPad.

At $15 a month, the bundle is about half the price of comparable plans. For instance, the Premium version of Fresco costs $10 a month on its own.

Adobe isn't new to the bundle game. It already offers software packages focused on photography, educational courses and other creative fields. Photoshop, Illustrator and Fresco recently received an update allowing users to collaborate with other artists online, with the addition of an "Invite to Edit" button. This unlocks asynchronous editing in shared cloud files.