Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Adobe's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Adobe had debt of US$3.63b at the end of March 2023, a reduction from US$4.13b over a year. However, it does have US$5.65b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$2.02b.

How Strong Is Adobe's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Adobe had liabilities of US$7.44b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$5.02b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$5.65b as well as receivables valued at US$1.80b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$5.01b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Adobe has a humongous market capitalization of US$191.4b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Adobe boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Fortunately, Adobe grew its EBIT by 3.0% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Adobe can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Adobe may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Adobe actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Adobe has US$2.02b in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 119% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$7.3b. So we don't think Adobe's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Adobe you should know about.

