Adobe Stock Still Looks Extremely Overvalued

Adobe's (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock was crushed late last week after earnings -- and for good reason. The company isn't growing rapidly on the back of artificial intelligence, and it looks like shares have been bid up to an unsustainable level. In this video, Travis Hoium covers the multiples and what investors should watch for next.

