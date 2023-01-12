U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.50
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,101.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,469.75
    -6.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,855.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.68
    +0.27 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.30
    +5.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0772
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    -0.0670 (-1.85%)
     

  • Vix

    21.09
    +0.51 (+2.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2155
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6780
    -0.7470 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,239.93
    +787.47 (+4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.17
    +19.46 (+4.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,415.12
    -30.88 (-0.12%)
     

Adobe Tried to Buy Figma Twice Before $20 Billion Bid Accepted

Brody Ford
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. tried to acquire design firm Figma Inc. for years before co-founder Dylan Field and the startup finally accepted, according to a filing with details about how the merger came together.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Field, who is also Figma’s chief executive officer, met periodically since the startup’s founding in 2012 with Adobe executives to discuss strategic partnerships or a potential acquisition. He cut off merger discussions with Adobe, the top maker of software for creative design professionals, in 2020 and 2021, tweeting in January 2021, “our goal is to be Figma not Adobe.”

But in April 2022, Field suddenly was open to Adobe’s purchase offer, according to a timeline set out in the filing released Wednesday.

While negotiating with Adobe, Figma’s board directed Field to shop around for other acquirers. He met with an unnamed publicly-traded technology company in May 2022 to solicit a merger offer as discussions with Adobe continued, entering a confidentiality agreement to share business information. Three weeks later, that tech company told Figma it wasn’t interested.

Adobe’s $20 billion offer was delivered in early July 2022. Field tried twice to increase the deal price, first to $23 billion, then to $21.5 billion. Throughout the process, Field met with Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen, Chief Business Officer David Wadhwani, and Chief Product Officer Scott Belsky.

While Figma’s board explored options such as seeking another bidder or going public, it ultimately decided the Adobe merger “would provide superior value,” according to the filing.

Adobe, the maker of products such as Photoshop and Illustrator, is seeking to expand its user base to more casual consumers with the Figma acquisition, which was announced in September. The purchase would be one of the most-expensive ever of a closely held software maker. Adobe, a longtime Wall Street favorite, declined 41% last year amid economic uncertainty and concerns from investors about competitive pressures.

The US Department of Justice is investigating the deal for potential antitrust issues. The acquisition also is being reviewed by the UK Competition and Markets Authority and within the European Union and needs approval from both regulatory bodies, Adobe has said. The San Jose, California-based company also has said it expects to complete the transaction this year.

The filing “provides additional information regarding the thorough process and due diligence that led to Adobe’s agreement to acquire Figma,” said an Adobe spokesperson. “The combination represents a highly strategic opportunity that will deliver long-term value for our shareholders and customers.”

Should acquisition go through, Field is slated to receive an initial stock award of about $1 billion, which will vest over a four-year period, according to the filing. His base salary as Figma CEO within Adobe will be $600,000 with a $480,000, or 80%, bonus pool. This is in addition to the cash payment or Adobe share swap for his ownership stake in Figma.

Figma shareholders are being asked to submit consent for the merger by Jan. 19. The company’s founders and their families own 81% of the voting power, including Field’s 44%, according to the filing.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple and the Metaverse: Everything We Know So Far

    Apple’s mixed reality headset is reportedly on the horizon, but will its immersive vision tie into the Web3 metaverse?

  • Did storms damage your property? Sacramento County wants to hear from you

    The Local Assistance Center supports residents and businesses following major disasters.

  • UK, Japan ink agreement to enable bilateral troop deployments

    The pact signifies Britain's defense focus on the Asia-Pacific region, which also includes a joint warplane development program with Japan.

  • California Storms: How much more rain will come through Sacramento Valley

    ﻿The next several days are forecast to bring more rain to Northern California after a soaked Tuesday, with the exception of a break from wet weather on Thursday. ﻿Here is the breakdown.

  • 35,000 Unexpected Deaths in England, Wales as NHS Buckles

    (Bloomberg) -- England and Wales had one of the worst years for deaths in more than a decade, throwing a spotlight on the crisis engulfing the National Health Service. Almost 35,000 more people died in 2022 than normal, with excess deaths climbing in the last three weeks of the year amid a surge in flu and pneumonia cases, official figures show. The findings will pile further pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government over its handling of the NHS as people wait longer than ever for ambu

  • Public Shale Drillers Oust Private Rivals in Race to Deploy Rigs

    (Bloomberg) -- Publicly traded oil explorers such as Occidental Petroleum Corp. and EOG Resources Inc. have taken the lead in expanding shale drilling, displacing private companies that dominated the space for more than a year.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard La

  • China's BYD to launch luxury electric sedan in India this year

    BYD will launch its third passenger electric vehicle in India by the fourth quarter of this year, the Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric carmaker said during an auto show on the outskirts of New Delhi on Wednesday. The all-wheel drive luxury sedan, BYD Seal, will have a range of 700 kilometres. BYD launched its first passenger car in India in October, an electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV), with a plan to corner 40% of the country's electric car market by 2030.

  • Biden's climate agenda has a problem: Not enough workers

    (Reuters) -U.S. clean energy companies are offering better wages and benefits, flying in trainers from overseas, and contemplating ideas like buying roofing and electric repair shops just to hire their workers as firms try to overcome a labor shortage that threatens to derail President Joe Biden's climate change agenda. The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last year, provides for an estimated $370 billion in solar, wind and electric vehicle subsidies, according to the White House. Starting Jan. 1, American consumers can take advantage of those tax credits to upgrade home heating systems or put solar panels on their roofs.

  • UK, Japan sign defense deal amid rising concern about China

    The leaders of Britain and Japan signed a defense agreement Wednesday that could see troops deployed to each others’ countries. The two countries are strengthening military ties amid growing concern about China’s increasing military assertiveness and designs toward Taiwan, which it considers a renegade province. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida formally signed the agreement in the symbolic setting of the Tower of London fortress.

  • Leslie Jordan Benefit Concert to Feature Performances by Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris and More

    Reportin' for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan will take place on Feb. 19 at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville

  • Why Coinbase's latest layoffs feel bigger than they are: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

  • Natasha Lyonne On 'House Of the Dragon', Teases What's Next For 'Poker Face' & More | Golden Globes 2023

    Natasha Lyonne chatted with The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet of the 2023 Golden Globes.

  • The PC boom and bust is already ‘one for the record books,’ and it isn’t over

    The end of the biggest boom the personal-computer industry has ever seen is ugly, and its isn't over.

  • Amazon Iron Condor Trade Could Return 28%

    Amazon dropped more than 50% in the last year, leaving investors to wonder: Is the pain over? For traders who think the price of Amazon stock might stabilize here, an iron condor option trade is a way to profit. According to IBD Stock Checkup, AMZN stock is ranked No. 13 in its group and has a Composite Rating of 42, an EPS Rating of 65 and a Relative Strength Rating of 13.

  • InMode Stock Dropped 9% Today

    Shares of medical-device company InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) dropped on Wednesday after the company reported preliminary results for its upcoming fourth quarter. On Oct. 27, 2022, InMode gave full-year 2022 revenue guidance of $445 million to $450 million, implying revenue of $124.3 million to $129.3 million in Q4. Today, InMode reported preliminary Q4 revenue of $133.2 million to $133.4 million, exceeding previous guidance.

  • Tesla stock: Citi says end of selloff in sight

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Citi analyst’s bullish pre-earnings calls on Tesla.

  • Why Amazon Stock Is Rallying Again Today

    Amazon maintained its buy rating with one Wall Street analyst, and has had some other bullish news flow of late.

  • Stocks moving ahead of the close: Airbnb, Crocs, Lucid, Affirm

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith details some of the top trending stocks ahead of Wednesday's closing bell.

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.