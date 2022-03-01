U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,296.46
    -77.48 (-1.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,184.64
    -707.96 (-2.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,534.69
    -216.71 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.73
    -45.36 (-2.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.75
    +8.03 (+8.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.60
    +43.90 (+2.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.52
    +1.16 (+4.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1123
    -0.0099 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6920
    -0.1470 (-7.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3317
    -0.0104 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7500
    -0.2400 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,786.71
    +2,607.55 (+6.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    987.53
    +10.54 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

How Adobe's diversity chief uses data to build a more equitable workplace

Ron Miller
·7 min read

Brian Miller has been working on training, diversity and hiring for almost 15 years now across three companies. When he joined Adobe last August he was given a broad mandate that was reflected in his mouthful of a title -- chief talent, diversity and inclusion officer.

His wide-ranging assignment is to build a diverse workforce where everyone feels part of the organization with a chance to thrive in their careers. He recognizes that it's easier to talk about than to do. Simply saying you want to be diverse and inclusive is just the first in a long series of steps to building a more heterogeneous company.

Miller emphasizes a few key themes. Chief among them is using data to drive every decision he makes, as it gives you the current state and helps you understand where you need to improve. As Lybra Clemons, chief diversity officer at Twilio told me in an article last year on her company's diversity efforts, data helps bring clarity to the process:

“The data is helping us understand that either we increased or we didn’t increase in this particular demographic or population. So how do we use the data to actually move and make some changes or shifts to our policies or practices and so forth,” she said.

Miller also stresses that building a diverse company requires a serious commitment from the executive team, and not just for the short term, but over the long haul, what he refers to as having the stamina to keep going, even when it gets hard.

I sat down with him recently to talk about his work with the Adobe executive team and the challenges he faces in establishing policies to put these ideas into action.

Getting support from the top

Miller says that it all starts at the top of the organization with a conviction to build a workforce that reflects the world in which the business operates, and leaders who are willing to do more than talk about it. Yet Miller has found that even when the willingness is there, it takes stamina and a commitment to continually revisit and work at building a fair and inclusive company.

"It has to start with the senior [most] leader in charge. Do they commit? Do they have conviction? The next thing that I test is what's your stamina? Because this is going to be difficult. I'm going to hold recs up to get a diverse slate of candidates and you're not going to be happy with me. So let's have this conversation now," he said.

He says that he is lucky to have chief people officer Gloria Chen and CEO Shantanu Narayen backing him up in this regard. While he's still in a period of getting to understand the company and helping the organization understand what this all means, it all starts with a plan.

The first step was looking at the current data because it's only by understanding the lay of the land, can he start to make a plan to move the company forward. He says that most tech companies like to work from data to understand customers and markets better, and he believes in applying that same approach to diversity.

"We should know our numbers. So for example, how many women do we have in the organization? Do we know that really quickly or not? This is the type of thing that I've been trying to pressure test more and more and continue to test more and more, is having those numbers readily available," he said.

As an example, he says Adobe has about 8,000 women out of a worldwide workforce of around 25,000 employees. That roughly 30% number is in line with most tech companies, but he knows that these numbers are just a starting point.

"We continue to work to increase women representation at Adobe, as well as increase women in leadership positions," he said. To help achieve these goals, the company runs a number of programs to help women be successful, including senior leader sponsorship and mentorship, as well as leadership development.

He added that the industry as a whole should not be satisfied with this 30% number. "As an industry, we need to strive for stronger diverse representation and unifying moments that enables organizations to reach their full potential."

He said the next step is looking at equity and parity across the organization, which is a multi-faceted concept. For starters, you could look at pay for women and men in the same position. Are they making the same amount of money? The same goes for other historically underrepresented groups.

The company reports that it achieved global gender pay parity for FY2021 for the fourth consecutive year. The company also achieved pay parity in FY2021 for historically underrepresented groups, which Adobe defines in the U.S. as Black/African American, Hispanic/Latinx, Native American, Pacific Islander, and/or employees of two or more races, for the second consecutive year.

The next piece is promotions parity. Is everyone getting an opportunity to advance in their field and finding ways to ensure that historically underrepresented groups get a fair shot at promotions to management positions and the executive team. He says this opportunity parity has to move more quickly across all historically underrepresented groups and he has coined a new term for that.

"I've come up with a new concept or a new way of thinking that I call 'opportunity velocity.' It means that we are going to over-invest in certain groups, and we're going to promote them or invest in them so they can increase in numbers over time at Adobe. That is just a different way of thinking," he said.

He says tech in general just as to work harder at all of this. "This includes a continued investment in diversity recruiting, a reach back strategy that embraces university allyship, and an unwavering commitment to developing diverse talent."

Bringing people together

Miller says to achieve opportunity velocity, you really need to flip the notion that for someone to make gains, someone else has to lose. The hard part is creating alliances instead of division. He said when it comes to equity -- making sure everyone gets paid the same for the same work, making sure there is equal opportunity for promotions -- all of that has the potential to bring people together, but it's not always easy to convince people that's the case.

"There is this threading needle moment we can [move] towards at Adobe because that's the hard part of it. The easy part is to create moments where you say, 'I'm going to over invest in one group versus the other.' The harder moment is when you say, 'wait a minute, how do I create unifying moments?'"

He says the conversations he has with Chen and Narayen are about finding ways to create those unifying moments, while respecting people's differences. "We have to bring everyone along. We have to now become a much more united company where when things are pulling us apart, we figure out how we come together," he explained.

He says that overall the company's diversity numbers are moving in the right direction, but there's still a lot of work to be done. The company has established a goal to have at least 30% women in management positions by 2025 while doubling the number of other historically underrepresented folks in leadership positions by that time (with the understanding that sometimes these will overlap).

With that in mind, Miller's message is to keep grinding while using data as his north star.

"The question that I continue to have is, how do I create stamina for this movement? How do we keep it going? And for me, that is just speaking the language of business, which is basically, what's the data say? What are we going to promise and stand for, and then how are we going to continue to track it and be transparent about it."

How Twilio is moving beyond a diversity numbers game toward becoming an anti-racist company

Recommended Stories

  • Why Norwegian Cruise, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Cratered Today

    What happened Cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped in Tuesday morning trading. As of 11:11 a.m. ET, Norwegian Cruise Line stock was down 4.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Patent Ruling Is a Setback for Gene-Editing Firms Tied to Crispr Nobelists

    The decision is a setback for Intellia Therapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics, and Caribou Biosciences, and a win for Editas Medicine and Beam Therapeutics.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Why Rivian Shares Sank Today

    A production update from a peer doesn't bode well for what Rivian will tell investors next week.

  • Nvidia calls in authorities after hackers steal workers' log-ins and leak them online

    Nvidia, the US microchip giant, has alerted authorities after hackers stole employees’ login details and began leaking them online.

  • Why 3D Systems Stock Popped -- Then Dropped

    Investors in 3D industrial printer maker 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) went wobbly on Tuesday. At first, things looked grand for the additive manufacturing stock, as shares soared more than 15% in response to a big earnings beat early in the day.

  • Which Is a Better Buy -- Ford or Tesla?

    A few years ago, asking if Ford (NYSE: F) or Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was a better investment may have garnered some quizzical looks from those around you. Tesla was blazing a path to a trillion-dollar market cap and becoming a multibagger many times over, whereas Ford stock had been stuck in neutral for years. Tesla was the glamorous disrupter, and Ford was decidedly less attractive.

  • Dow skids about 750 points, U.S. stocks drop sharply as Russia says it will begin attacks on Kyiv

    U.S. stocks tumble Tuesday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average on pace to post the sharpest decline, as Russia steps up its attacks on Ukraine.

  • Target Hits the Mark, but This Once-Healthy Stock Is Plunging Tuesday

    Stock investors have had to wrestle with an increasingly complex combination of factors affecting markets, as the fallout from measures taken against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine continues to ripple around the world. One bright spot on a gloomy market day was Target (NYSE: TGT), which announced quarterly results that affirmed the ongoing strength of the U.S. consumer economy. Shares of Target soared almost 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning.

  • Russian oil trade in disarray over sanctions, ships turned back

    Russian oil producers are postponing tenders due to a lack of buyers and as importers in Europe and Asia reject Russian ships amid widening disruption from a raft of sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine. The West and many other nations moved quickly to impose sweeping sanctions against Russian companies, banks and individuals following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week. Moscow calls its actions in the neighbouring country a "special operation".

  • Global oil market is ‘going to look different’ after Russia-Ukraine war, strategist explains

    Blue Line Futures Chief Market Strategist Philip Streible joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the increase in oil prices and the outlook for the global oil market.

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Earnings Update: Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    One of the biggest stories of last week was how Foot Locker, Inc. ( NYSE:FL ) shares plunged 25% in the week since its...

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • Will AMC Entertainment Stock Finally Deliver Blowout Earnings This Week?

    The leading multiplex operator reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday afternoon. Recent trends are encouraging.