Adobe's Document Services make PDFs easier to work with for developers

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

Over the course of the last year, Adobe has quietly continued to expand its tools for helping developers use PDFs in their applications. In April, the company launched a couple of SDKs, for example, which are now known as the PDF Embed API and PDF Tools API, and with that update, the company also launched its Adobe Document Services platform. The idea here is to provide developers with easy-to-use tools to build PDFs into their applications and workflows. Today, the company is announcing a new partnership with Microsoft that brings Document Services to Power Automate, Microsoft's low-code workflow automation platform.

"We had this vision about a year and a half back where we said, 'how about bringing the best of what we provide in our own apps to third-party apps as well?' " Vibhor Kapoor, Adobe's Senior Director of Marketing for Document Services, told me. "That's kind of the simple mindset where we said: let's decompose the capabilities of Acrobat as microservices [and] as APIs and give it to developers and publishers because frankly, a PDF for developers and publishers has been a pain for lack of a better word. So we brought these services to life."

The team worked to make embedding PDFs into web experiences better, for example (and Kapoor frankly noted that previously, the developer experience had always been "very suboptimal" and that the user experience, too, was not always intuitive). Now, with Document Services and the Embed API, it's just a matter of a few lines of JavaScript to embed a PDF.

Image Credits: Adobe

Kapoor acknowledged that exposing these features in SDKs and APIs was a bit of a challenge, simply because the teams didn't originally have to worry about this use case. But on top of the technical challenges, this was also a question of changing the overall mindset. "We never had a very developer-oriented offering in the past and that means that we need to build a team that understands developers, and figure out how we package these APIs and make them available," he noted.

The new Power Automate integration brings over 20 new PDF-centric actions from the PDF Tools API to Microsoft's platform. These will allow users to do things like create PDFs from documents in a OneDrive folder, for example, covert images to PDFs or apply optical character recognition to PDFs.

Since Adobe launched the platforms, about 6,000 developers have now started using it and Kapoor tells me that he is seeing "significant growth" in terms of the number of API calls that are being made. From a business perspective, adding Power Automate will also likely function as a new funnel for getting new developers on board.

Latest Stories

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison said he has moved his primary residence to Hawaii, becoming the latest Silicon Valley executive to depart the state where they built their fortunes.Ellison, the world’s 11th-wealthiest person, notified his staff Monday of the move. Recode first reported the executive’s decision, which followed Oracle’s announcement Friday that it had shifted the company’s headquarters to Austin, Texas, from Redwood City, California.“I’ve received a number of inquiries about whether or not I will be moving to Texas,” Ellison wrote in a memo to Oracle’s employees. “The answer is no. I’ve moved to the State of Hawaii and I’ll be using the power of Zoom to work from the island of Lanai. Mahalo, Larry.”Ellison, 76, who has a net worth of about $75 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, owns 98% of Lanai, Hawaii’s sixth largest island that’s mostly made up of Ellison’s luxury hotels and resorts. Ellison is the main employer of Lanai’s 3,000 residents. In addition to his three hotels, he also owns a significant chunk of the housing stock as well as the main grocery store and the monthly newspaper there.The Oracle chairman joins other tech leaders and ultra-wealthy in leaving California, with some pointing to the state’s high taxes. Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, a friend of Ellison’s, said last week that he had left California for Texas. Splunk Inc. CEO Doug Merritt also reportedly moved to the Austin area. Oracle, the world’s second-largest software maker, had called Silicon Valley home since the company’s 1977 founding.Despite Lanai being such a small island -- with only one school and no stoplights -- residents rarely see Ellison around town, though that may change now that he’s officially moved there.“Nobody knows what his schedule is,” said Alberta de Jetley, a longtime resident of the island and founder of Lanai Today, the island’s monthly newspaper, which she sold to Ellison in 2019. “He comes in on his private plane and he’s here and then he’s gone. Nobody, except for the people who actually work at the airport, know when he’s coming and going.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

    Before you plunge your $6,000 annual limit into a “Roth” individual retirement account for 2020, stop for a second and look at some fresh data out of Boston College. New research from the BC Center for Retirement Research finds that most of us don’t pay much in income tax once we’re retired. The IRS lets each of us save up to $6,000 a year in a tax-sheltered individual retirement account (there are, as always with the IRS, some mind-numbing little complications and caveats).

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, at a California Institute of Technology virtual event, pointed out the current market "frenzy." What Happened: Munger said that too many people are caught up in the frenzy of activity in the investment field. He doesn't like the idea of everyone getting sucked into finance and get rich by outsmarting the rest of the world in marketable securities.Munger expects market returns in the next 10 years to be lower than the last 10. "Frenzy is so great, and the systems of management, the reward systems, are so foolish," he added. Munger also warned against aggressive monetary easing policies. "We're in very uncharted waters. Nobody has gotten by with the kind of money printing now for a very extended period without some kind of trouble," he said. Warren Buffet's aide believes that the market is on "the edge of playing with fire."Munger added that a loose monetary policy would have inflationary effects. "I can remember having a five-course filet mignon dinner in Omaha for 60 cents when I was a little boy. The world has really changed," he quipped. Munger called technology "a killer and an opportunity." Commenting on the recent surge in tech companies' value, Munger said he has never seen anything like it.Munger compared Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to John D Rockefeller's empire. "It's been the most dramatic thing that's almost ever happened in the entire world history of finance." On the one hand, technological changes impact businesses, but on the other hand, Berkshire owns the Burlington Northern railroad. Munger said that the railroad is the most old-fashioned business he can think of and that it has been successful "not by conquering change but by avoiding it."Munger also praised venture capital firm Sequoia Capital's record in getting the tech investments correct. He said that Sequoia had made more money than anybody.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Asia Slips, Europe Mixed On Tighter Curbs, Looming Lockdown Fears * Google Kills Its Google Home Max Smart Speaker Line(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    It’s undoubted, we’re in an upward market cycle. The S&P is up ~5% in the last 30 days, and the NASDAQ has gained 6%. Good news has buoyed investors’ spirits – news of upcoming COVID vaccine and the resolution of the November elections.But those are in the past, and the markets are forward-looking. These gains must be supported by near-term prospects. What we have in the immediate offing is starting to grow clearer. The Biden Administration will be sworn into the office in January, combined with the likely prospect of a partisan split in Congress and a conservative Supreme Court. It’s a recipe for a divided government unlikely – and likely unable – make any radical shifts in policy direction. Meanwhile, the FDA has gave the green light to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine last Friday, with shipments expected to reach 636 sites this week.So, in a growth environment, it’s time to look at growth stocks. These are equities that have shown strong share appreciation in recent months and fit a profile: they all have Strong Buy ratings in the TipRanks database, and show double-digit upside potential for the coming year. We’ve pulled up the details on three such investments.Niu Technologies (NIU)We will start with Niu Technologies, a manufacturer based in Changzhou in southern China. The company makes and markets electric scooters, a popular product among China’s rapidly growing urban population. Niu was one of the first e-scooter makers to use lithium-ion batteries. The company now markets three lines of scooters, totaling 7 models.Niu reported $232.9 million in revenue in 1Q20. For the second quarter, the company brought in $644.9 million. And in the recent Q3 report, Niu showed $894.5 million on the top line. That’s 284% revenue growth in 9 months. Q3 EPS, while below the forecast, was still up 25% year-over-year, and reflected a 70% year-over-year increase in sales volume. The company noted a decline in margins, attributed to the ongoing international COVID crisis.This name has already soared 231% year-to-date, but some Wall Street analysts believe there’s more fuel left in the tank.Covering this stock for Needham, Vincent Yu writes, “We believe NIU has a clear path for accelerated unit sales growth going into FY2021, driven by store openings, and ASP recovery backed by international market demand and a stabilized product mix… [We] believe blended e-scooter ASP will improve as international markets recover, evidenced by mgt.'s comment that the international order book is strong for 4Q20. Niu's expansion into new international markets such as Indonesia will benefit the blended ASP, as e-scooter ASPs in these markets will be higher than that of in China.”In line with his bullish comments, Yu gives NIU shares a Buy rating with a $36 price target indicating room for 27% upside growth in 2021. (To watch Yu’s track record, click here)Overall, Niu’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 4 recent buy-side calls. The stock’s trading price is 28.38, and the average price target of $34.50 predicts ~23% one-year upside from that level. (See NIU stock analysis on TipRanks)Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)Next up is a Dallas-based loan servicer in the mortgage industry. Mr. Cooper Group provides a range of services to the mortgage industry, including loan origination, with a focus on the single-family residence market. The economic shutdown last winter hit Mr. Cooper Group hard, but the company has fully recouped its losses since then.Q1 revenues were down steeply from the previous quarter, but have grown consistently in Q2 and Q3; the third quarter top line results, of $872 million, were the highest in over a year.Shares of COOP have rebounded well this year. Since hitting bottom at the beginning of April, COOP is up 413%. Year-to-date, the stock is up 122%.Even with the major share price appreciation, Wolfe analyst Matt Howlett sees a favorable risk/reward profile."COOP’s balanced model in the current environment is poised to grow earnings and generate a sustainable double-digit core ROE. The especially strong mortgage banking environment opens a window for the company to paydown its high cost debt and improve their balance sheet. COOP’s strong earnings outlook solidifies the value of the company’s substantial DTA and should allow the stock to trade at a meaningful premium to tangible book in conjunction with peers," Howlett opined. Unsurprisingly, the analyst rates COOP an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a price target of $36, suggesting that the stock will grow 30% in the year ahead. (To watch Howlett’s track record, click here)Overall, this mortgage servicing company flashes a strong bullish backing on TipRanks, making this stock a Wall Street favorite. Out of 7 analysts polled in the last three months, six are bullish on COOP stock while only one is playing it safe on the sidelines. With a return potential of 16%, the stock's consensus target price stands at $32.14. (See COOP stock analysis on TipRanks)Renewable Energy Group (REGI)Renewable Energy Group, as its name suggests, is a green economy company, focused on recycled and recyclable alternatives to fossil fuels. The company is based in Iowa – not coincidentally one of the world’s major corn producers – and its main product is biodiesel fuel. The company has operations in the lower 48 states and in Germany.The policy push toward greener fuels created a market for biodiesel, and REGI has filled it neatly. The company boasted total sales of 176 million gallons in Q3, generating $576 million in revenues. That top line number was up from $545 million in the prior quarter, even though total sales slipped by 2.2%. Fuel production totaled 137 million gallons in the third quarter, up 5.3% sequentially.REGI’s share performance this year has been impressive. The stock barely registered a blimp when corona tanked the economy, and the shares are up 155% year-to-date.Wolfe's 5-star analyst Sam Margolin likes REGI, seeing the company as a market leader in its niche, with plenty of resources to stand on. “We rate REGI Outperform because of its pure play status as a biofuels manufacturer, deep/diverse relationships with feedstocks suppliers, and logistics capabilities to supply premium markets. The company’s clean balance sheet should enable it to begin returning cash to shareholders even while spending on its large-scale renewable diesel expansion project at Geismar," Margolin wrote.Margolin backs his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating with a $79 price target, implying a one-year upside potential of 22%. (To watch Margolin's track record, click here)Overall, Wall Street agrees with Margolin. REGI shares have 6 recent Buy reviews backing the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. (See REGI stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    (Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc. extended a three-day slump after the expiration of a lockup that restricted company insiders from selling shares.The stock fell as much as 7.8% to $303.54 on Tuesday before recovering much of the losses as insiders had their first opportunity to cash out on gains since the company went public in September. Snowflake has declined about 17% since closing at a record a week ago, erasing nearly $20 billion in market value.San Mateo, California-based Snowflake more than tripled in the past three months as investors had been eager to gain exposure to the cloud computing company whose revenue growth is projected to exceed 80% next year. But after the rally added nearly $80 billion in market value at the peak, concerns increased over whether its valuation had become stretched.The cloud-computing company is trading at 83 times next year’s revenue estimates, compared with an average of about five times for companies in the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index.Snowflake shares have traded above the average analyst price target of $295.86 since last month. The company has nine buy ratings, 12 holds and one sell, according to Bloomberg data.(Updates shares in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

    The more someone understood about interest rates, inflation, risk diversification and other financial concepts, the less likely they show signs of financial “fragility” at a time of serious money pressures for many people across the country, a new study concludes. There is a link between financial literacy and financial resilience, according to Olivia Mitchell of University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, Annamaria Lusardi of George Washington University’s School of Business, and Robert Clark of North Carolina State University’s Poole College of Management.

    Costco is known for selling jumbo packs of toilet paper, rotisserie chicken and even 7-pound tubs of Nutella from its warehouse-style stores across the nation. The Mortgage Program for Costco Members could help some members buy or refinance a home through a multilender platform operated by CrossCountry Mortgage. Here's a look at how the program works and how it stacks up to other similar programs.

    Trump's lawyers tried to overturn a legitimate election, and for that they should be thrown out of the profession.

