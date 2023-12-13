Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) Q4 Earnings Results: Revenue In Line With Expectations But Stock Drops

Creative software maker Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported results in line with analysts' expectations in Q4 FY2023, with revenue up 11.6% year on year to $5.05 billion. On the other hand, the company expects next quarter's revenue to be around $5.13 billion, slightly below analysts' estimates. It made a non-GAAP profit of $4.27 per share, improving from its profit of $3.60 per share in the same quarter last year.

Key Takeaways from Adobe's Q4 Results

It was good to see Adobe top analysts' revenue, adjusted operating income, and EPS expectations this quarter. These beats were driven by outperformance in its digital media and digital experience segments. We were also glad next quarter's earnings guidance exceeded Wall Street's estimates. On the other hand, this quarter's free cash flow missed expectations, and its full-year FY24 revenue guidance was below estimates, with management providing a weaker outlook for digital media net new ARR and digital experience subscription revenue. Overall, this was a mixed quarter for Adobe thanks to its underwhelming guidance. The company is down 7.1% on the results and currently trades at $579.95 per share.

Adobe (ADBE) Q4 FY2023 Highlights:

Market Capitalization: $288.5 billion

Revenue: $5.05 billion vs analyst estimates of $5.02 billion (small beat)

EPS (non-GAAP): $4.27 vs analyst estimates of $4.14 (3.2% beat)

Revenue Guidance for Q1 2024 is $5.13 billion at the midpoint, below analyst estimates of $5.15 billion

EPS (non-GAAP) Guidance for Q1 2024 is $4.38 at the midpoint, above analyst estimates of $4.26

Management's revenue guidance for the upcoming financial year 2024 is $21.4 billion at the midpoint, missing analyst estimates by 1.5% and implying 10.3% growth (vs 10.2% in FY2023)

Free Cash Flow of $1.55 billion, down 13% from the previous quarter

Gross Margin (GAAP): 87.4%, in line with the same quarter last year

“Adobe drove record revenue of $19.41 billion in FY23 and 17 percent year-over-year EPS growth, with strong momentum across Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Experience Cloud,” said Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO of Adobe.

One of the most well-known Silicon Valley software companies around, Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is a leading provider of software as service in the digital design and document management space.

Design Software

The demand for rich, interactive 2D, 3D, VR and AR experiences is growing, and while the ubiquitous metaverse might still be more of a buzzword than a real thing, what is real is the demand for the tools to create these experiences, whether they are games, 3D tours or interactive movies.

Sales Growth

As you can see below, Adobe's revenue growth has been unremarkable over the last two years, growing from $4.11 billion in Q4 FY2021 to $5.05 billion this quarter.

Adobe Total Revenue

This quarter, Adobe's quarterly revenue was once again up 11.6% year on year. We can see that Adobe's revenue increased by $158 million quarter on quarter, which is a solid improvement from the $74 million increase in Q3 2023. Shareholders should applaud the acceleration of growth.

Next quarter, Adobe is guiding for a 9.2% year-on-year revenue decline to $5.13 billion, a further deceleration from the 9.2% year-on-year decrease it recorded in the same quarter last year. For the upcoming financial year, management expects revenue to be $21.4 billion at the midpoint, growing 10.3% year on year compared to the 10.2% increase in FY2023.

Cash Is King

If you've followed StockStory for a while, you know that we emphasize free cash flow. Why, you ask? We believe that in the end, cash is king, and you can't use accounting profits to pay the bills. Adobe's free cash flow came in at $1.55 billion in Q4, down 30.6% year on year.

Adobe Free Cash Flow

Adobe has generated $6.94 billion in free cash flow over the last 12 months, an eye-popping 35.8% of revenue. This robust FCF margin stems from its asset-lite business model, scale advantages, and strong competitive positioning, giving it the option to return capital to shareholders or reinvest in its business while maintaining a healthy cash balance.

