We Like Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Adobe:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$6.2b ÷ (US$28b - US$8.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Adobe has an ROCE of 31%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.2% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Adobe's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Adobe.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Adobe Tell Us?

Adobe is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 31%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 73% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Adobe thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Adobe has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a solid 99% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Adobe, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

