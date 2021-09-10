U.S. markets open in 7 hours 10 minutes

Adocia to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

LYON, France, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of proteins and peptides, announced today that Gerard Soula, Adocia’s CEO, will be presenting at the virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place from September 13 to 15, 2021.

Presentation detail:

Event:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Format:

Corporate Presentation and One-on-One Meetings

Date:

Monday, September 13, 2021

Time:

Available on-demand starting at 7:00 AM (EDT) / 1:00 PM (CEST)

The H.C. Wainwright webcast will be available on-demand to those attending the conference virtually starting Monday, September 13th, 2021 at 7:00 AM ET. In addition, members of management will hold 1-on-1 virtual investor meetings. Investors attending the conference virtually who are interested in meeting with Company management should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Adocia

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and metabolic diseases. In the diabetes field, Adocia’s portfolio of injectable treatments is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry, featuring six clinical-stage products and several pre-clinical products. The proprietary BioChaperone® technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone® to each protein for a given application.

Adocia’s clinical pipeline includes five novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro (BioChaperone® Lispro U100 and U200), a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone® Combo) and two combinations of a prandial insulin with amylin analog pramlintide (M1Pram and BioChaperone® LisPram). The clinical pipeline also includes an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone® Glucagon) for the treatment of hypoglycemia.

Adocia preclinical pipeline includes bi-hormonal combinations for diabetes treatment: a combination of rapid acting insulin analogs and pramlintide (BioChaperone® AsPram), a combination of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonists (BioChaperone® Glargine Liraglutide). In addition, there are two bi-hormonal products for the treatment of obesity: a combination of glucagon and exenatide (BioChaperone® GluExe) and a combination of pramlintide and exenatide (PramExe).

Adocia recently added a preclinical program to its pipeline with a cell therapy initiative focused on the development of a hydrogel scaffold for use in people with type 1 diabetes. The first patent application supporting this program has been filed.

Contact Adocia

Adocia
Gérard Soula
CEO
contactinvestisseurs@adocia.com
Ph: +33 4 72 610 610
www.adocia.com

MC Services AG
Adocia Press Relations Europe
Raimund Gabriel
Managing Partner
adocia@mc-services.eu
Ph: +49 89 210 228 0

The Ruth Group
Adocia Investor Relations USA
Brett Mermelstein
Senior Account Executive
bmermelstein@theruthgroup.com
Ph.: +1 267 639 0721

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers as being reasonable. However, there can be no guarantee that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, as such estimates are subject to numerous risks including those which are set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Universal Registration Document that was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 20, 2021 (a copy of which is available at www.adocia.com), in particular uncertainties that are linked to research and development, future clinical data, analyses, and the evolution of the economic context, the financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not considered as material by Adocia as of this day. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause that actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Adocia be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements.
This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Adocia’s shares in any jurisdiction.


    (Bloomberg) -- Biogen Inc. notched its longest losing streak in over two years after the biotech company confirmed Wall Street fears that the rollout of its Alzheimer’s drug wasn’t going as well as hoped. The stock fell for a seventh day on Thursday, solidifying a $6.6 billion loss after management said the introduction of Aduhelm was facing several challenges. The shares dropped 6.7% to $300.15 in New York. “The launch is slower than we initially anticipated,” Chief Executive Officer Michel Vou