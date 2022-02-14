U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

ADOLFSON & PETERSON CONSTRUCTION WELCOMES MOLLY WEISS AS CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

·3 min read

Minneapolis-based construction management company taps industry veteran to join the executive leadership team

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP), a Minneapolis-based and family-owned construction management and contracting company, today announced the appointment of Molly Weiss as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Weiss is an industry veteran with 20 years of HR experience and more than ten years in the construction industry. She will now assume overall leadership of the human resources (HR) function at AP as a part of the Executive Leadership Team.

Molly Weiss, courtesy of Annie Wiegers Photography.
Molly Weiss, courtesy of Annie Wiegers Photography.

"Molly's experience and expertise leading human resources during periods of industry and company expansion make her a great fit for AP," said Jeff Hansen, CEO, AP. "Molly can help us adapt and scale the human resources function to accommodate and accelerate our expected future growth. She will lead a strong team of HR professionals and work with internal and external partners to develop strategies and programs that support our company goals, business priorities, mission and values."

Weiss has a solid track record of leading and developing teams while driving positive change. She most recently served as Vice President of Human Resources at Mortenson where she created a centralized HR "Business Partner" Team, championed diversity and inclusion, developed tools to create high-performing project teams and spearheaded the transformation of the talent acquisition function. Earlier in her career, Weiss worked in various HR roles at Ecolab, Hazelden Foundation and HGA, Inc., where she retooled and restructured HR functions and systems to better serve the organizations.

"AP is known for putting people first and forming personal connections with employees and strong relationships with business partners," said Weiss. "I'm eager to work with a new team of business leaders and HR professionals to build on AP's outstanding industry reputation and help the company continue to thrive and grow."

Weiss has a bachelors' degree from St. Cloud State University and a master's from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. She is also an ordained Episcopal Priest and involved in leadership and clergy positions in the Twin Cities.

About Adolfson & Peterson Construction
Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) has been building trust, communities and people for 75 years. Founded in 1946, AP has expanded its services and geographic footprint to become one of the leading construction management firms in the U.S. and is ranked as a Top 100 Contractor by the Engineering News Record (ENR). It remains a trusted family-owned business that is known for quality, reliability and strong partner relationships, while maintaining one of the strongest safety records in the industry. AP offers preconstruction, construction and contracting services to the commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, multifamily, municipal, recreation and senior living market segments, and currently employs more than 600 team members and thousands of subcontractors and trade partners in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas and Wyoming. Dedication to its clients, communities, and employees, along with a commitment to core values and innovation, has allowed the company to remain an industry leader and dependable partner for decades. For more information, visit www.a-p.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. AP is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.

Adolfson &amp; Peterson Construction (PRNewsfoto/Adolfson &amp; Peterson Construction)
Adolfson & Peterson Construction (PRNewsfoto/Adolfson & Peterson Construction)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adolfson--peterson-construction-welcomes-molly-weiss-as-chief-human-resources-officer-301480847.html

SOURCE Adolfson & Peterson Construction

