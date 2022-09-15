Adoption of Benelux Power Tools Market to Witness US$ 1,694.9 Mn Sales by 2032 Owing to the Various Benefits Offered by Power Tools | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Increased consumer confidence, online sales of power tools and easy availability of various products, especially portable power tools for home use are expected to boost the growth of adoption of Benelux power tools market.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / The adoption of Benelux power tools market is expected to spur over the estimation period by garnering a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2032. The total market size reached US$ 1,051.6 Mn in 2021 and is likely to touch a valuation of US$ 1,091.4 Mn in 2022. The overall market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 1,694.9 Mn by 2032. In addition to that, the rising adoption of power tools all over the industrial and residential sectors is expected to surge the market growth exponentially. The adoption of the Benelux power tools market forms around 3-6% of its parent market which is the global power tools market.

Based on historical analysis from 2017 to 2021, the Benelux power tools were widely adopted and witnessed a moderate growth rate of 4.1% CAGR. The global Benelux power tools market was estimated to foresee a Y-O-Y growth of 5.3% in 2022. The adoption of the Benelux power tools market is projected to grow by 1.3X by 2032 as compared to 2022.

The rapid adoption of Benelux power tools is rapidly surging in the well-urbanized market such as Benelux which is anticipated to create impressive opportunities in the household power tools segment over the forecast period. The household power tools segment is expected to hold a significant market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% across the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

Power tools consist of a large array of applications in automotive manufacturing and assembly. In the Benelux region, the adoption of automobile production has significantly increased over recent years. Owing to the increasing urbanization and enhanced economic conditions in the region have led to this growth.

In order to capitalize on the dynamic customer preferences for Do-It-Yourself (DIY) ethics, manufacturers are primarily focused on offering home users compact, portable and economical tool solutions owing to its growth in the market.

As electric tools are expected to be the most optimum handheld devices, their sales are expected to rise significantly over the years. The adoption of Benelux power tools has proven to be very effective when the operations are expected to be carried out on a manual basis with manpower adjustments to meet the desired aesthetics of the end product. In addition to that, significant growth in the industrial sector is responsible for the increased adoption of Benelux power tools.

The Benelux power tools are able to work 24*7 without any interruptions. These tools are designed to provide services all day throughout the year with minimalistic chances of shutdown for maintenance. As power tools can offer greater speed of production than hand tools, they excel in manufacturing ability and are able to efficiently meet manufacturing requirements.

The end users who are searching to gain a prominent enhancement on the basis of the rate of production could provide a substantial customer base for the power tools market during the projected course of time. The ability of these power tools to complete a long and meticulous cycle of operations is impressive which makes it a viable option over hand tools.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent manufacturers in the Benelux power tool market are experiencing phenomenal growth owing to the increased demand for cordless power tools. Leading manufacturers are focusing on the advancement of power tools that require minimal maintenance and can offer versatile operations at lower prices. In addition to that, market participants are inclined toward providing tailored products to customers as per their needs with better reliability and durability in order to gain a competitive advantage in the adoption of the Benelux power tools market.

More Insights into the Adoption of Benelux Power Tools Market

For power tools, Luxembourg is emerging as a key market across Benelux over the assessment period, owing to the surging expansion of industries such as steel manufacturing and automotive. As per FMI predictions, power tools demand in Luxembourg to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

The Netherlands is yet another country accounting for more than 55% of the adoption of the Benelux power tools market in 2022 and is expected to hold its dominance across the forecast period as well.

According to estimations, the industrial sector has a massive contribution of around 17% in 2020 to the GDP of the Netherlands which showcased an exponential increase in demand for power tools in the Netherlands industrial sector.

Key Segments Covered in Adoption of Benelux Power Tools Market Analysis

By Mode of Operation:

Electric

Pneumatic

Others

By End Use:

Industrial

Household

By Country:

Belgium

Netherlands

Luxembourg

