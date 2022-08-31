U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

Adoption of resolutions of shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp

Ekspress Grupp
·1 min read
  • EEG1T.TL
Ekspress Grupp
Ekspress Grupp

The Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp proposed to the shareholders to adopt resolutions without convening an extraordinary general meeting. The notice of adoption of resolutions was published on 9 August 2022 in the stock exchange information system and on the company’s homepage, as well as in the 10 August 2022 issue of newspaper Eesti Päevaleht.

On time, ie by 9.00 on 31 August 2022, the shareholders cast 25,451,069 votes and 83.86% of the voting rights. If a shareholder did not give notice of whether he is in favour of or opposed to the resolution by the aforementioned term, it was deemed that he voted against the resolution (§ 2991 (2) of the Commercial Code) and these votes are recorded as opposing votes in the record of voting.

On 31 August 2022, the shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp adopted the following resolutions.

1. Recall of the member of the Supervisory Board

To recall Mr. Indrek Kasela from the Supervisory Board.

The resolution was adopted by 82.80% votes in favour.

2. Election of the member of the Supervisory Board

To elect Sami Jussi Petteri Seppänen (personal code 37005230401) as the member of the Supervisory Board for the five years until 31 August 2027.

The resolution was adopted by 82.80% votes in favour.

3. Remuneration of the member of the Supervisory Board

To remunerate Sami Jussi Petteri Seppänen as follows: a monthly remuneration of 1,350 euros (gross) to be paid.

The resolution was adopted by 83.86% votes in favour.

Additional information
 Mari-Liis Rüütsalu
 Chairman of the Management Board
 +372 512 2591
 mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1400 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.


