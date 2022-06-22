U.S. markets closed

Adoption of all resolutions by the Shareholders' meeting of 16 June 2022

QUADIENT
·2 min read
  • NPACF
  • NPACY
QUADIENT
QUADIENT

Adoption of all resolutions by the Shareholders’ meeting
of 16 June 2022

 

Paris, 22 June 2022,

The Annual General meeting of Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) was held on 16 June 2022 under the chairmanship of Mr. Didier Lamouche. All submitted resolutions were adopted, with shareholders participation of 71.46%.

The Shareholders’ meeting approved the renewal of the terms of Mr. Didier Lamouche, Mrs. Nathalie Wright and Mrs. Martha Bejar. In addition, the cooptation of Mrs. Paula Felstead was approved, and her mandate renewed.

The General Meeting also renewed all the financial delegations granted to the Board of Directors.

Lastly, the Shareholders’ meeting approved the distribution of a €0.55 per share cash dividend to be paid in one installment on 8 August 2022.

A replay of the webcast of the Annual general meeting and the result of the voting on the resolutions can be found on Quadient’s website (https://invest.quadient.com/en-US/annual-general-meetings).

About Quadient®
Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the SBF 120®, CAC® Mid 60 and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/en-US.

Contacts

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56
c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com

 

Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com

OPRG Financial
Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron
+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 /+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27
isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Attachment


