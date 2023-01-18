U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,958.72
    -32.25 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,538.22
    -372.63 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,029.98
    -65.13 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,869.08
    -15.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.25
    +1.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.50
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    -0.23 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0819
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4230
    -0.1120 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2360
    +0.0072 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6610
    +0.4530 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,923.54
    -268.64 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.96
    -10.70 (-2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,830.70
    -20.33 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Adoption of Social Media Elevates Skin & Hair Care Products Demand, Placing PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market at US$ 978.4 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The PET stretch blow molding machine market in Germany is expected to experience a rapid surge, reaching US$ 48.0 Mn by the end of 2023 and creating an incremental opportunity worth US$ 11.9 Mn over the next decade alone! This remarkable growth can be attributed largely to India's booming pharmaceutical industry which has increasing demand for this specialized machinery.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recently published report by Future Market Insights (FMI), sales of PET stretch blow molding machines market are anticipated to reach US$ 760.0 Mn in 2023 and exhibit a considerable CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2033. The market is likely to be valued at US$ 978.4 Mn by the end of 2033.

The beauty and cosmetics industry has substantially grown in the last two to three years. Use and application of skincare and haircare products are increasing, and customer base of these products is rising day by day.

Sales of beauty and skin care products have multiplied in recent times. Growth of the e-commerce segment has also supported beauty care product sales by delivering directly to the consumer.

Involvement of social media these days is also helping the skincare and haircare market to grow by directly relating to consumers. Social media has successfully increased awareness about various skincare and haircare products, which is set to spur the application of these products.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6117

Also, there are many new brands entering the market of beauty and personal care and they are flourishing. The most favored packaging for skincare and haircare products is plastic bottles as they can be molded into any required shape.

Apart from that, these are the most economical and eco-friendly packaging solutions that can be customized as per the requirements. Thus, increased application and sales of skincare and haircare products are boosting sales of the PET stretch blow molding machines across the globe.

Key Takeaways from PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines:

  • The global PET stretch blow molding machines market exhibited at a CAGR of 1.4% and reached US$ 675.3 Mn recorded in 2017.

  • Germany PET stretch blow molding machines market is projected to be valued at US$ 48.0 Mn by the end of 2023.

  • Based on end use industry, the personal care & cosmetics segment is anticipated to create an incremental growth opportunity of US$ 72.4 Mn during the evaluation period.

  • By technology type, single step PET stretch blow molding machines are projected to secure 62% of the global market share by 2033.

  • India PET stretch blow molding machines market is likely to capture a share of nearly 45% by the end of 2025.

Increased manufacturing output, automation in the industrial sector, and elevated demand for PET bottle packaging are major factors positively affecting the PET stretch blow molding machines market,” says an FMI analyst.

Get Report Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6117

Growing Demand for Medicines among Both Millennials and Elderly to Generate High Sales of PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines

One of the major applications of PET bottles is in the pharmaceutical industry for packaging medicines. Low-cost PET bottles are widely used by pharma companies for packaging various tablets, as well as syrups.

Pharmaceutical companies are adopting PET bottle packaging for different pharma products as it is a cost-effective solution and lightweight in nature. The pharmaceutical sector is growing rapidly at a fast pace. Importance of the pharmaceutical market has increased and huge opportunities are nowadays available in the pharma sector.

Demand for medicines is set to surge and thus the scope of PET stretch blow molding machines is huge in the sector. Pharmaceutical manufacturing companies are creating the biggest market for PET stretch molding machines.

The pandemic has shifted the concentration of people on their health, which has created more demand for medicines. Also, growing health issues among millennials have generated a hefty demand for PET stretch blow molding machines.

Regular health concerns of elderly people have been booming the demand for medical facilities. Thus, increasing demand for medicines is projected to surge the demand for PET stretch blow molding machines.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-6117

Competition Landscape: PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market

Krones AG, KHS GmbH, Sidel, Sacmi Imola S.C., Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd., KHS GmbH, and SIPA S.p.A. are some of the key players operating in the global PET stretch blow molding machines market. Also, a few other noticeable players in the market include PET All Manufacturing Inc., SMF Maschinenfabrik Germany, Zhejiang Huangyan Lingma Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd, Chumpower Machinery Corp., and Aoki Technical Laboratory, Inc. among others.

Get Exclusive Insights into the PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased and thorough analysis of the global PET stretch blow moulding machines market, analysing historical demand from 2017-2022 and forecast statistics for 2023-2033. The study reveals market growth projections for the PET stretch blow moulding machines market based on the technology type (single step and two step), orientation type (linear and rotary), and end use industry (food, beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetic, and others) across seven regions.

PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market Outlook by Category

By Technology Type:

  • Single Step

  • Two Step

By Orientation Type:

  • Linear

  • Rotary

By End Use Industry:

  • Food

  • Beverages

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Personal Care & Cosmetics

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Asia Pacific excluding Japan and China (APEJC)

  • Japan

  • China

View Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pet-stretch-blow-molding-machines-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Orientation Type Roadmap

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. End Use Industry Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

  4.1. End Use Industry Adoption / Usage Analysis

  4.2. End Use Industry USPs / Features

  4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Market Demand Analysis 2017–2022 and Forecast, 2023–2033

  5.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2017–2022

  5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2023–2033

  5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

Click Here for PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market 147 pages TOC Report

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, and packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging:

Shrink Wrapping Machines Market: The shrink wrapping machines market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 7.2% and is expected to reach a value of US$ 842.3 Million in 2022. By 2032, the shrink wrapping machines market size is projected to increase to US$ 1,685.7 Million.

Flow Wrap Machines Market: The global flow wrap machines market is forecasted to be valued at US$ 288.0 Million in 2022. During the forecast period ranging from 2022-2032, sales of flow wrap machines are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9%, to be valued at US$ 422.2 Million.

North America PET Blow Molder Market: The North American PET blow molder market is estimated at US$ 49 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 57.3 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2026.

Tray Former Machines Market: The ease of transferring, handling and creating convenience, seamless process flows, minimal adjustment requirements, progressive tray forming mechanisms, and adaptability to various tray kinds are all features of tray former machines.

Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market: The global stretch blow molding machines market is predicted to hold a market value of US$ 984 Mn by 2027, experiencing a slow growth of CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

About Us :

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's Shares Whopper of a Plan for the Big Mac

    The fast-food giant appears to be borrowing a strategy that has been very successful for Burger King.

  • Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for as much as $385,000 a year after cutting hundreds of jobs just 7 months ago

    The ideal candidate is expected to operate with "discretion."

  • Cleveland-Cliffs and steel union file anti-competitive dumping suit against eight countries

    Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) said Wednesday it’s teaming up with the United Steelworkers on a lawsuit to impose duties against eight countries for alleged tin and chromium coated sheet steel products dumping. The suit accuses Canada, China, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey and the U.K. of unfair trade practices. “There has been a significant surge in unfairly priced tinplate imports flooding the United States over the past two years, and we cannot let this persist,” said Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves.

  • Consumer-Staple Stocks Lead Market Decline Wednesday

    Shares of consumer-staples companies led stock-market declines on Wednesday. Consumer staples were the worst-performing sector of the S 500, down 1.7%. Among the biggest decliners within the sector: + **Kraft Heinz:** -5.1% + **General Mills:** -3% + **Conagra Brands:** -3% + **Hormel Foods:** -2.9% + **Campbell Soup:** -2.7% Last year, consumer staples were among the top performers as investors turned to defensive stocks to weather the market turmoil. The idea is that consumer staples' earnings

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions - reports

    The expected layoffs would be the latest in the U.S. technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook. Microsoft's move could indicate that the tech sector may continue to shed jobs. "From a big picture perspective, another pending round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests the environment is not improving, and likely continues to worsen," Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said.

  • U.S. manufacturing output tumbles in December

    Production at U.S. factories fell more than expected in December and output in the prior month was weaker than previously thought, indicating that manufacturing was rapidly losing momentum as higher borrowing costs hurt demand for goods. Manufacturing output dropped 1.3% last month, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory production would decline 0.3%.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • If You Aren't Quiet Quitting, You May Have This Viral New Label

    Last summer, 24-year-old engineer Zaid Khan inadvertently set off a firestorm with a short TikTok video about how he was "quitting the idea of going above and beyond" at work. Thus the term "quiet quitting" was born and sparked both a cultural phenomenon that motivated many workers to rethink their approach to work-life balance as well as angered some executives dedicated to the "lean in" and "hustle" culture of an earlier era. Another buzzy term to be born as a counterbalance to "quiet quitting" is "quiet hiring."

  • Amazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 People

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has started its biggest-ever round of jobs cuts — a culling that will ultimately affect 18,000 workers around the globe. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetIndia’s Population Has Already Overtaken China’s, Analysts EstimateStocks Turn Lower as Growth in Focus; Dow Falls: Markets WrapInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsAmazon beg

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook asked for — and got — a major pay cut this year. Is there ever a time when some of us should accept one too? The answer is ‘yes.’

    The new year is barely underway, but for Apple CEO Tim Cook, 2023 is already memorable — though not in a way you may expect. In an SEC filing, Apple announced that Cook will receive a big pay cut in 2023, and the filing noted that he requested the cut. “Mr. Cook’s 2023 target total compensation is $49 million, a reduction of over 40% from his 2022 target total compensation,” the filing noted.

  • ExxonMobil Unveils Another Massive Oil Development. Is The Stock Still a Buy Near Its All-Time High?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) recently confirmed plans to move forward with a fifth oil production project off the coast of Guyana. The proposed offshore project would cost 27% more than the last one. Here's a closer look at ExxonMobil's latest multibillion-dollar drilling development and whether it should be viewed as a catalyst for buying the red-hot oil stock.

  • I ruined my family’s finances by withdrawing from my 401(k) to buy a house — and I regret it

    See: I’m a single dad maxing out my retirement accounts and earning $100,000 — how do I make the most of my retirement dollars? Keep in mind, however, that loans from your employer-based retirement plans are also risky — if you were to become separated from your job, for whatever reason, you’d be responsible to pay it back or it would be treated as a distribution. “I wouldn’t advise this or [have] done it this way, but he’s not stuck and it’s not detrimental — it’s just a tough lesson to learn,” said Jordan Benold, a certified financial planner at Benold Financial Planning.

  • $90,000 to $900,000: Pay transparency laws usher in baffling pay ranges in job postings

    There are many reasons why pay ranges in job postings can vary by a six-figure span.

  • Natural Gas Slump Will Slow US Supply Growth, Fracker EQT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A plunge in natural gas prices will slow supply growth in the US this year, according to the country’s biggest producer of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperScholz Sees Germany Riding Out War in Ukraine Without RecessionStocks Snap 4-Day Rally; Dow Drops Most in a Month: Markets WrapGas futures h

  • Altria (MO) Troubled by High Costs, Soft Smokeable Volumes

    Altria Group (MO) has been troubled by cost woes and soft volumes in the Smokeable Products segment.

  • Mega Miners Are Hunting for Deals After Decade on the Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world’s biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality

  • Gilead plans 175,000-square-foot research center in Foster City

    The structure, on the south side of Gilead's campus, will house 300 to 350 people and could open in late 2026.

  • Apple Gets a Boost in India as Chinese Suppliers Given Clearance

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen of Apple Inc.’s Chinese suppliers are receiving initial clearance by India to expand in the country, helping the tech giant’s efforts to diversify its assembly network beyond China.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetIndia’s Population Has Already Overtaken China’s, Analysts EstimateStocks Turn Lower as Growth in Focus; Dow Falls: Markets WrapInvestors