Adoption Of Speedy 5G Services Is Growing: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts

The use of mobile video apps, such as TikTok and YouTube, is driving the adoption of 5G around the world.

Consumers rely on their phones for fast internet access, and they're increasingly turning to 5G to stream on their favorite apps without interruption.

Adoption of 5G service is going strong, despite declining smartphone sales this year. 5G brings faster speeds, improved coverage and other advances. India is the fastest-growing 5G market, according to telecom provider Ericsson, with hefty infrastructure investment. Meanwhile, North America leads in adoption: 41% of mobile subscriptions are 5G. That stands to surge to more than 90% in 2028. Global 5G subscriptions will hit 4.6 billion by 2028, making up half of the market.

What are people doing with faster mobile networks? Watching online videos — with YouTube, Facebook and TikTok, the biggest sources of data usage, per Ericsson.

One fast-growing 5G market: Fixed internet service to a business or home. The U.S. leads the way, but it’s getting bigger globally. Customers plug in an antenna that receives 5G signals and the device provides fast internet at the premises. There are 100 million of these connections today. They will grow to 300 million by 2028.

