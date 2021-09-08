U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

Adore Me Wins Global Sustainability Leadership Award

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adore Me, the affordable and sustainable womenswear brand for every body type, was announced a Sustainability Leadership Award winner in the Business Intelligence Group 2021 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor people, teams, and organizations that have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

Adore Me - Logo in Purple (PRNewsfoto/Adore Me)
"We are honored that Adore Me is among the 2021 Sustainability Leadership Award winners," said Romain Liot, Chief Operating Officer of Adore Me. "This recognition is about much more than our sustainability journey. The fashion industry is responsible for 10% of global carbon emissions and over 90 million tonnes of waste. We all have a responsibility to work together to create a better world."

Adore Me understands that for sustainably produced fashion to have any meaningful impact, it must be affordable and accessible to anyone. The company is committed to providing affordable, sustainably produced lingerie to women of all sizes and abilities. To advance its sustainability goals, Adore Me has integrated these strategic initiatives, among many others:

  • Radical Transparency: Adore Me open-sourced its framework of tools so that other fashion brands would have the means to measure their impact across products, suppliers, and their own internal operations.

  • Product Impact Evaluation: Adore Me measures the environmental impact of each garment through a custom-designed evaluation system to grade performance in four categories: Waste, Water, Fabrics, and Chemicals. Product grades are made public to ensure accountability and to identify areas for improvement.

  • Supply Chain Evaluation: Adore Me measures suppliers' impact through a custom design system to evaluate performance in five categories: Energy Savings & Emissions, Water Management, Chemicals Management, Waste Management, and People & Community. Adore Me works with suppliers to develop and commercialize new sustainable materials innovations.

  • Scaling Sustainability: Adore Me applies the agility of software engineering to product development to produce sustainable products at scale. The Sister Brand Incubator program test launches new brands with a sustainability, women's empowerment, or community impact mission before incorporating products into its larger brand.

"Every initiative and action advances our mission to provide quality, sustainably produced, and affordable women's apparel for every body. This is all possible because of our employees' passion and creativity driving impact in every department," said Morgan Hermand-Waiche, Adore Me's Founder and CEO.

Adore Me's path to transformation demonstrates that organizational change requires a bottom-up, employee-led cultural shift.

"We are proud to reward and recognize Adore Me for their sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world."

To learn more about Adore Me's sustainability efforts, please visit Adoreme.com/sustainability

About Adore Me

Founded in 2011 as a disruptive online lingerie startup, Adore Me has evolved into a DTC womenswear brand spanning numerous categories serving women of all sizes and budgets. The company is transforming the way people shop with a pioneering try-at-home commerce service, a series of innovation-driven Sister Brands, and a sustainability model that seeks to make sustainable clothing affordable and available to everyone.

Connect with Adore Me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contact

Haley Steinhauser
562.991.3170
haley@grcadvising.com

Maria Jimenez
Chief Nominations Officer
Business Intelligence Group
1 909-529-2737
jmaria@bintelligence.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adore-me-wins-global-sustainability-leadership-award-301370811.html

SOURCE Adore Me

