ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

1 min read
ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share payable April 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 11, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/ADP)
(PRNewsfoto/ADP)

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2022 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

Allyce Hackmann
201.400.4583
Allyce.Hackmann@adp.com

ADP-Investor Relations

Contact:
ADP Investor Relations
973.974.5858
Investor.Mail@ADP.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-301459765.html

SOURCE ADP - IR

