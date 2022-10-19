U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,708.25
    -24.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,423.00
    -153.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,130.50
    -68.25 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.20
    -16.70 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.08
    +1.26 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.10
    -17.70 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    18.38
    -0.23 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9771
    -0.0094 (-0.95%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0960
    +0.0980 (+2.45%)
     

  • Vix

    31.25
    -0.12 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1229
    -0.0093 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7640
    +0.5770 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,154.34
    -453.38 (-2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.72
    -9.99 (-2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,921.51
    -15.23 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

ADP Launches Voice of the Employee Survey Solution to Help Improve Employee Workplace Experience

·2 min read

New offering delivers data-driven employee surveys that better predict employee behavior, simplifying results interpretation to help employers act on employee feedback and sentiment

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built on the deep expertise and data of ADP Research Institute, ADP has launched Voice of the Employee, a survey solution to help employers collect employee feedback and sentiment throughout the entire employee lifecycle – and make more informed decisions based on those insights.

Voice of the Employee by ADP delivers data-driven employee surveys that better predict employee behavior

Today's employers face growing challenges to maintaining an engaged, productive workforce. According to ADP Research Institute, weekly connections between leaders and their workers can increase the likelihood of engagement by 3.8X.

"It's never been more important to create a workplace where employees feel valued and connected to their work – and doing that starts with listening to what they have to say," said Aaron Smith, SVP of global products and user experience, ADP. "Employee surveys are easy to create, but hard to get right. We designed Voice of the Employee to deliver reliable data that is more predictive of employee behaviors, so leadership can analyze results with confidence and focus on designing a workplace that meets the needs of the people in it."

Powered by ADP DataCloud analytics technology, Voice of the Employee offers research-reviewed survey templates that can be quickly configured and customized to cover a range of topics including employee engagement and resilience, HR experience, new hire on-boarding and candidate experience, benefits satisfaction and employee exit. Native availability with ADP's HCM platforms ensures native access to all HR data, providing the ability to build and maintain survey audience lists and send surveys automatically, based on events captured in the employee system of record, such as new employee 90-day onboarding or internal job changes.

Voice of the Employee also offers the ability to:

  • Send surveys to employees via email, text or ADP Mobile app notifications

  • Monitor trends in survey results over time

  • Benchmark results against local, global or industry peers

  • Broadcast alerts for company announcements, emergencies and critical communications

  • Engage other solutions within ADP's portfolio to help facilitate process or culture changes

Please join ADP for an upcoming webinar on October 27, 2022 to learn more about Gathering Feedback to build better connections.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc.  All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
Copyright © 2022 ADP, Inc.  All rights reserved.

 

ADP - Voice of the Employee
ADP - Voice of the Employee

 

(PRNewsfoto/ADP, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/ADP, LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-launches-voice-of-the-employee-survey-solution-to-help-improve-employee-workplace-experience-301653328.html

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • China's Underground Market for Chips Draws Desperate Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- In her two-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of Chinese tech hub Shenzhen, Wang woke to a deluge of messages. One read: “SPC5744PFK1AMLQ9, 300 pc, 21+. Any need?”Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaWithin mi

  • Oil demand could push prices to 'new highs above $120 a barrel' in 2023: Analyst

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the Biden administration's attempts to alleviate rising gas prices, in addition to pricing forecasts amid concerns surrounding global oil production and distribution.

  • Tesla Humiliates Volkswagen, Mercedes

    In the race for electric vehicles, every detail counts because it can make the difference. For Tesla , the current market leader, the mission is clear: to preserve its lead and increase it to leave only crumbs for its rivals, who came too late in the game. As for his rivals - and there are many of them - they are fighting for the second place but they aim to dethrone Tesla in the near future.

  • T. Rowe Price: Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Taiwan and U.S. tensions with China pose 'serious' challenges for chip industry - TSMC

    Rising Taiwan-China and U.S.-China tensions have brought "more serious" challenges for the semiconductor industry, the chairman of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Wednesday. Taiwan is a major producer of chips used in everything from cars and smartphones to data centres and fighter jets, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is the world's largest contract chipmaker and Asia's most valuable listed firm. While the chips sector is already bracing for waning demand as red-hot inflation squeezes spending, Taiwan faces a tougher situation - sandwiched between its largest export market China and its main international backer and arms supplier, the United States - especially as Beijing steps up military pressure to force Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty claims.

  • Nvidia, Applied Materials Warnings Cast Shadow on Chip-Earnings Season

    Falling demand and U.S. curbs on semiconductor exports to China pressure companies including Nvidia and Applied Materials.

  • Oil bounces as U.S. supplies show decline, while Biden administration plans another SPR release

    Oil futures bounce Wednesday, finding support as industry data shows a fall in U.S. crude supplies and traders debate the impact of another SPR release.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • 'Great business': Paramount CEO doubles down on business model despite ad slowdown

    Paramount CEO Bob Bakish is all in on advertising — despite overall Wall Street skepticism.

  • US Chipmakers Will Reap Rewards From Chips Act

    The amount of chips used in devices and automobiles will increase exponentially over the next several years.

  • Why you can’t count on another SPR oil release to cut gasoline prices at the pump

    Speculation that the Biden administration will soon announce the release of more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve put pressure on oil prices Tuesday, but analysts don’t expect such a move to lead to a significant fall in gasoline prices at the pump.

  • American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem

    Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. At the same time, a recent study from IdeaWorks found that the percentage of revenue airlines derive from baggage fees has been rising steadily — 3.7% in 2019, 3.9% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021. In February 2021, five passengers who traveled with American Airlines filed a class action lawsuit that accused the airline of incorrectly charging them baggage fees that they were not required to pay.

  • How to Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fertilizer Prices Fall as Gluts Emerge After Farmers Pull Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices are falling as farmers balking at the high costs of nutrients hold off on purchases, driving down demand and causing gluts that are upending the market for crop inputs. Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaChinese Economists Tally Cost of Putin’s War, Warn

  • Retirement can mean a loss of identity — how to bring happiness to your next act

    Struggling with carving out a new identity in retirement, or massaging the identity you had when working full time, can be a serious challenge. “That identity issue is so huge because we spend our entire life building up to who we’re supposed to be,” said Michael Kay, who recently retired from the Livingston, N.J., financial planning firm he founded in 2001. Stuart Silverman wrestled with that question at age 67 in 2016 after retiring from the Mountain View, Calif., sales and market company he founded about 15 years earlier.

  • New Study: Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age

    Per most experts, there's one seemingly unquestionable pillar of personal finance advice: start saving for retirement as early as possible. But not so fast. According to new research published in The Journal of Retirement - an academic journal focused on … Continue reading → The post Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BlackRock tells UK 'no' to halting investment in coal, oil and gas

    BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, told a British parliamentary committee that it will not stop investing in coal, oil and gas, and that its role was not to "engineer a specific decarbonization outcome in the real economy." The response was part of tens of statements from companies to the Environmental Audit Committee, which is examining the role of financial institutions, including UK signatories to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • Microsoft lays off more employees, but is mum on details

    The company said it would "continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

  • Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

    Only one out of three new hires in 2021 stay with the company for 90 or more days, the documents allege