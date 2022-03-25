U.S. markets open in 1 hour

  • S&P Futures

    4,528.75
    +16.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,704.00
    +100.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,829.75
    +66.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,078.30
    +7.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.00
    -3.34 (-2.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.60
    -7.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    -0.09 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1016
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.71
    -1.86 (-7.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3203
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6610
    -0.6590 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,597.51
    +1,650.45 (+3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.03
    +43.09 (+4.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.99
    +26.61 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

AdQuick.com Among the First in its Industry to Accept Cryptocurrency

·2 min read

Leader in Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Ahead of the Curve in Modernizing & Prioritizing Customer Convenience

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdQuick.com, the top out-of-home (OOH) advertising marketplace in the world, today announced it has begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method. The company made this move in order to accommodate its customers' evolving needs and in response to the surging global cryptocurrency market, which reached a value of $1,782 billion in 2021.

AdQuick Logo (PRNewsfoto/AdQuick.com)
AdQuick Logo (PRNewsfoto/AdQuick.com)

"Innovation is always our target, but we focus on pursuing innovation that aligns with our customers' needs," said Matthew O'Connor, chief executive officer of AdQuick. "Buyers today want as many payment options as possible and our customers are no exception. By expanding the payment methods we accept, we're opening the door to increased customer convenience and a truly end-to-end digital experience."

Accepting cryptocurrency is the latest in a string of innovative moves by the OOH advertising leader. Within the last year, AdQuick augmented its real-time inventory availability data to exceed that of any other OOH buying platform, offered granular spend controls for programmatic digital OOH, enhanced its measurement capabilities and much more. The company is currently on track to continue product development and further expansion of its partner network this year.

Click here to learn more about how to pay for OOH advertising with cryptocurrency.

About AdQuick, Inc.
Founded in Los Angeles in 2016, AdQuick.com is the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform that makes it easy to plan, buy, and measure every kind of outdoor advertising. With over 1100 media partners spanning all types of OOH media, AdQuick connects advertisers and agencies to OOH media owners anywhere in the U.S. and abroad, including the UK, Canada, Germany, France, and 13 other countries.

AdQuick enables data-led OOH media planning powered by robust datasets and proprietary tools, facilitates fast and efficient campaign execution, and provides accurate measurement across every brand objective and campaign KPI. AdQuick was named in the top ten Best Places to Work in 2020 by Los Angeles Business Journal, recognized as the 74th fastest growing company in Inc. 5000 Regionals, and was honored as one of the Inc 5000 fastest growing companies in 2021. To learn more please visit www.adquick.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact
Kristin Hege
kristin@conveycommsagency.com
480.540.6496

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adquickcom-among-the-first-in-its-industry-to-accept-cryptocurrency-301510516.html

SOURCE AdQuick

Recommended Stories

  • Apple’s Privacy Changes Crushed Facebook. But Roku Could Find an Opportunity.

    D.A Davidson analyst Tom Forte sees Roku as well-suited to provide data on efficacy to displaced advertisers.

  • Small businesses face tax headaches on top of pandemic woes

    Small businesses that have been buffeted by the pandemic, inflation and shipping woes have another challenge to add to their plate: taxes. The Internal Revenue Service has warned of a backlog and says more delays are to be expected. “It’s worse this year than last year,” said Gene Marks, owner of The Marks Group, a small business consulting firm in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

  • Bank of America rolls out new tools for business clients as it looks to grow market share

    Bank of America hosted a virtual roundtable with executives this week to discuss trends happening among business clients of all sizes.

  • JPMorgan Chase Commits $5 Million to Underrepresented Businesses

    A new effort by JPMorgan Chase is intended to help Black and other underrepresented businesses gain access to capital.

  • Scaled Agile's Spring Launch Reveals Breakthrough Tools and Resources to Help SAFe® Professionals Navigate Digital Disruption

    Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, unveiled its Spring Launch with over 20 new features and resources designed to help SAFe professionals successfully transition skills from the classroom to the workplace. Focused on three areas, Lean Portfolio Management, organizing around value, and Release Train Engineer facilitation, the new offering includes workshops, practice and facilitation guides, e-learning, SAFe collaboration templates, and focused community sections.

  • What's selling in Flagler County

    What's selling in Flagler County: photos of 4 houses that sold recently.

  • Dine-in returns for Triangle restaurants. Will your favorite spot end delivery?

    Fast-casual concepts are taking the increase in online ordering and delivery in stride, while traditional restaurants are left overwhelmed trying to find a balance that works.

  • Analyst Report: GDS Holdings Limited

    GDS Holdings started as an IT service provider in 2001 then moved to the data center business with its first self-developed data center opening in 2010. The company now develops and operates data centers in China and also builds, operates and transfers data centers for other clients. It offers colocation and managed services and mainly targets hyperscale cloud service customers who take large areas of its data centers or even whole data centers under long-term contracts. It has aggressively raised capital over the past four years for expansion. Its data centers are located predominantly in and around the Tier 1 cities in China and it has also started an expansion plan into Southeast Asia. GDS listed on the NASDAQ in 2016 and completed a secondary listing in Hong Kong in 2020.

  • Small-Business Ideas for a Post-Pandemic World

    Now that many states and countries are open and dropping mandates, most people are back to thinking about where they'll travel, who they'll visit and which restaurants they'll eat at. Those with the...

  • BlackLine Awarded Controllers Council Seal of Approval for Financial Operations Management

    BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has been awarded the Controllers Council Seal of Approval™ for Financial Operations Management based on ratings from a community of more than 90,000 controllers, CFOs and other corporate finance professionals. BlackLine's accounting automation platform received high marks for its solutions that manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes.

  • Bank of America Offers New Credit Card With Digital Resources for Small Businesses

    Bank of America announced new secured credit options to help small businesses including a credit card and credit line, as well as new digital resources. See: 10 Best Credit Cards for Buying Gas...

  • Moderna now has $21 billion in signed deals for its COVID-19 vaccine in 2022

    Shares of Moderna Inc. gained 0.4% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said it's now signed $21 billion in advance purchase agreements for 2022 for its COVID-19 vaccine. That's up from $19 billion in signed agreements at the end of February. Moderna has not yet signed a new purchase agreement with the U.S.; in the news release, it confirmed that discussions for 2022 and 2023 agreements are going with several countries, "including with the U.S." Moderna's stock is down 29.6% so far

  • India’s Russian-Oil Buy: Red Flag or Red Herring?

    New Delhi has faced criticism for its longstanding ties with Moscow. But at least for now, a big shift toward Russian-oil imports looks unlikely.

  • Investor Bill Miller: Good Stock Bargains Available

    He cites a strong economy, low unemployment, rising wages and the beginning of Fed interest rate increases.

  • Players Health raises $28M in quest to protect youth athletes

    Players Health was founded in 2015 as a platform to track injuries and allergies for youth sports athletes. However, fewer than three years ago, the company expanded to offer insurance for sports leagues.

  • S&P 500 Continues to Flirt With 4500

    The S&P 500 has pulled back just a bit from the 4500 level during the trading session on Wednesday, as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior.

  • As the Market Takes a Rest, the Question Is: Will It Get Back Up Soon?

    After such a great run, it makes sense that stocks would cool a bit, but will the market stay sticky to the upside, or will bulls will lose their optimism?

  • SEC Wins Jury Trial Against Ex-LPL Broker Charged With Fleecing Federal Workers

    A jury hands down a unanimous verdict against the last broker standing in an alleged scheme to defraud federal employees of their Thrift Savings Plan retirement accounts.

  • Apple urges court to reject Epic's appeal in App Store antitrust case

    Apple Inc on Thursday told appellate judges that video game maker Epic Games had failed to show any legal error that would justify them overturning a lower-court ruling that found key App Store policies do not break U.S. antitrust law. Epic, known for its "Fortnite" game, largely lost a trial last year over whether Apple's payment rules for apps were anticompetitive. Apple in its reply on Thursday said Epic had failed to propose a reasonable alternative to the App Store policies.

  • WSFS completes branch and systems conversion after Bryn Mawr deal

    WSFS recently consolidated 30% of the combined WSFS and Bryn Mawr Trust banking locations, shuttering 22 Bryn Mawr Trust branches and 12 WSFS locations.