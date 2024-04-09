Adrad Holdings (ASX:AHL) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Adrad Holdings (ASX:AHL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Adrad Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = AU$13m ÷ (AU$190m - AU$24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Adrad Holdings has an ROCE of 7.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Adrad Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Adrad Holdings .

What Can We Tell From Adrad Holdings' ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Adrad Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. Around two years ago the returns on capital were 16%, but since then they've fallen to 7.9%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Adrad Holdings has decreased its current liabilities to 13% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Adrad Holdings' ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Adrad Holdings is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last year has been flat. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

