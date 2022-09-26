U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,697.00
    -12.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,590.00
    -79.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,361.00
    -15.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,680.00
    -6.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.87
    +0.13 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.50
    -2.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    -0.06 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9671
    -0.0017 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7710
    +0.0740 (+2.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.09
    +4.74 (+17.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0879
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9080
    +0.5880 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,073.55
    -25.96 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.16
    -7.38 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,953.99
    -64.61 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

ADRF Launches C-band Wireless Solutions to Enable Ubiquitous 5G Coverage

·3 min read

The ADXV DAS C-band Modules and SDRX C-band Repeater Will be Commercially Available in Q4 2022

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. (ADRF), the largest pure-play distributed antenna system (DAS) and repeater provider, today announced the launch of its new ADXV DAS C-band solution and the SDRX C-band repeater. The solutions allow mobile carriers, building owners, system integrators, and neutral hosts to bring ubiquitous 5G coverage for buildings and venues of every size.

ADRF - The Signal For Success (PRNewsFoto/Advanced RF Technologies, Inc.)
ADRF - The Signal For Success (PRNewsFoto/Advanced RF Technologies, Inc.)

The ADXV DAS C-band modules include mid-power remote (MPR) and high-power remote (HPR) options supporting C-band frequencies ranging from 3.7 GHz to 3.98 GHz. It can be deployed standalone or added seamlessly to an existing ADXV DAS chassis for an easy upgrade path from 4G/LTE systems.

The new SDRX C-band repeater supports frequency ranges from 3.7 GHz to 3.98 GHz and can be mounted on a rooftop, sidewall, or pole to bring 5G coverage for small to medium size buildings in busy metropolitan areas as well as highways or isolated rural areas.

"We are excited to launch our new suite of C-band solutions to help partners and customers usher in a new era of 5G connectivity," said Julie Song, CEO of ADRF. "C-band is vital to the continued success of 5G networks for all carriers, and our solutions can be deployed with ease due to the modularity of our ADXV DAS and configurable repeater that can support a wide range of networking environments."

The ADXV DAS C-band solution features include:

  • Supports power sharing of multiple carriers' signals via configurable grouped POI units

  • Supports 600MHz, 700MHz + Band14, Cellular + SMR800, SMR900 + Paging, PCS, AWS, WCS, BRS (TD-LTE/5GNR and FDD-LTE) and C-Band (TDD)

  • Daisy-chain and monitor up to 15 Head Ends with an Ethernet hub

  • Web-based GUI and connectivity via DHCP (in host mode)

  • Supports dry contact alarming

  • Both AC and DC power supply options available

  • SMB (snap-on) interconnections for quick installation

The SDRX C-band repeater features include:

  • Standalone repeater with 2x2 MIMO capability (requires 2 units to support 4x4)

  • 5G NR support with two 60~100MHz channel filters

  • 85 dB system gain for maximal coverage distance

  • 36/36 dBm of composite DL/UL maximum output power

  • IP66 rating and passive cooling for outdoor applications

  • Intuitive and easy to use web-based GUI

  • Support for external wireless modem for remote control and alarming

ADRF will debut the ADXV DAS C-band modules and passives, as well as the SDRX C-band repeater at their booth during Mobile World Congress (MWC) Las Vegas from September 28-30th, 2022.

Both C-band solutions will be commercially available in Q4 2022. To learn more about ADRF 5G solutions, visit https://adrftech.com/.

About ADRF

Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. ("ADRF") is the leading provider of in-building wireless solutions that ensure reliable commercial and public cellular connectivity in venues of any size, shape, and location. Established in 1999 in Burbank, CA, ADRF prides itself on having a customer-centric focus, designing solutions that meet each customer's unique needs, while providing a pathway to scale for the future. Today, we serve some of the world's leading enterprises, system integrators, public safety entities, neutral host operators, and wireless service providers. ADRF's product portfolio of in-building wireless solutions includes Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), repeaters, Emergency Responder Communication Enhancement Systems (ERCES), antennas, and passive components. ADRF is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), has achieved TL 9000 and ISO 9001 certifications, and is a member of the CAFAA, CBRS Alliance, DASPedia, Forbes Technology Council, HetNet Forum, ORAN Alliance, and Safer Buildings Coalition. www.adrftech.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adrf-launches-c-band-wireless-solutions-to-enable-ubiquitous-5g-coverage-301632323.html

SOURCE Advanced RF Technologies, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Nvidia Blunting Intuitive Surgical's Edge in Robotic Surgery?

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has the clear lead in robotic-assisted surgery. The company got approval for its da Vinci surgery system back in 2000. With more than two decades of research, development, and real-world use under its belt, competitors have an uphill battle if they want to catch up with Intuitive's technology.

  • 2022 Bear Market: 2 Monster Growth Stocks I'd Buy Now Without Hesitation

    Inflation came in hotter than expected in August, prompting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the third consecutive time. While those losses are painful, patient investors know downturns are an opportunity to buy. The stock market has never failed to recover in the past, and there is no reason to think this bear market is any different.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Plays Catch-Up Versus China

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Apple’s controversial ‘Pay Later’ innovation may not come until next year because of ‘technical difficulties’

    Apple Pay Later will seemingly not launch until 2023 when a new iOS 16 update is released, report claims

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple to make latest iPhone 14 in India

    Apple Inc. will make its latest iPhone 14 in India, the company said on Monday, as manufacturers shift production from China amid geopolitical tensions and pandemic restrictions that have disrupted supply chains for many industries. India is the world’s second-largest smartphone market after China but Apple iPhone sales have struggled to capture a large share of the market against cheaper smartphones from competitors.

  • How Mark Zuckerberg got lost in a bizarre virtual world

    Every day, Mark Zuckerberg wakes up to a flood of bad news. “I look at my phone to get like a million messages,” he says. “It’s usually not good.”

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Long-Range Goal Of $60 Billion Buyback Re-Affirmed

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Uber Data Breach

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Software Growth Stocks: How 2023 Guidance Plays Out Will Be Key

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Guidance for 2023 will be key for software stocks.

  • Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Apple Inc said on Monday it will manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India, as the tech giant moves some of its production away from China. The company launched the flagship iPhone 14 at an event earlier this month, where it focused on safety upgrades rather than flashy new technical specifications, with the exception of a new adventure-focused watch. Analysts at J.P.Morgan expect Apple to move about 5% of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, which is the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China.

  • Google says shared network costs is 10-year-old idea, bad for consumers

    Alphabet unit Google on Monday rebuffed a push by European telecoms operators to get Big Tech to help fund network costs, saying it was a 10-year-old idea that was bad for consumers and that the company was already investing millions in internet infrastructure. The comments by Matt Brittin, president of EMEA business & operations at Google, come as the European Commission said it would seek feedback from the telecoms and tech industries on the issue in the coming months before making any legislative proposal. Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and other big operators have long complained about tech rivals freeriding on their networks, saying that they use a huge part of internet traffic and should contribute financially.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy These 2 Video Game Stocks?

    The industry is getting no love in 2022 but has a lot of tailwinds that are going to work in its favor over the next 10 years.

  • Exclusive-India's push for home-grown navigation system jolts smartphone giants

    India is pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system within months, worrying the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple who fear elevated costs and disruptions as the move requires hardware changes, according to two industry sources and government documents seen by Reuters. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive for self-reliance, India has over the years expanded the use of its regional navigation satellite system called NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation).

  • 16 Biggest Deals at Costco in September

    Inflation is no joke. The average expenditure for groceries was $600 per month at the beginning of 2022, and now, that number is going up. Finding ways to save is crucial. Related: 10 Things You...

  • TikTok inching toward U.S. security deal to avoid sale - NYT

    TikTok and the Biden administration have drafted a preliminary agreement to resolve national security concerns but are still deciding on a potential agreement, the Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. A TikTok spokesperson declined to comment on the report but said the app was confident about being able to "fully satisfy all reasonable U.S. national security concerns". TikTok has long faced scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers, who have questioned the Chinese-owned app's safeguards of user data.

  • Yes, you should monitor your remote workers – but not because you don’t trust them

    Cybercrime attacks are increasing. That’s one good reason to keep track of employees who work from home

  • Apple Inc will manufacture iPhone 14 in India

    Apple Inc. will make its iPhone 14 in India, the company said on Monday, as manufacturers shift production from China amid geopolitical tensions and pandemic restrictions that have disrupted supply chains for many industries. Apple unveiled its latest line-up of iPhones earlier this month.

  • This entry-level iPad just dropped to $300: 'One charge lasts me days'

    Wait, what? Though stocked with a faster processor, better camera and more storage, this popular tablet just got a rare discount.

  • Perceptron: Multilingual, laughing, Pitfall-playing and streetwise AI

    Over the past few weeks, researchers at Google have demoed an AI system, PaLI, that can perform many tasks in over 100 languages. Elsewhere, a Berlin-based group launched a project called Source+ that's designed as a way of allowing artists, including visual artists, musicians and writers, to opt into -- and out of -- allowing their work being used as training data for AI. AI systems like OpenAI's GPT-3 can generate fairly sensical text, or summarize existing text from the web, ebooks and other sources of information.