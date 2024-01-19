Adrian City Commission hears proposal to tear down Bixby Hospital, construct rental homes

ADRIAN — Demolition could start as early as July for Adrian’s vacant and abandoned ProMedica Bixby Hospital, which has sat empty for almost four years after being shuttered to make way for ProMedica’s newly-built Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital in Adrian Township.

The demolition proposal and a timeline for this summer were provided to the Adrian City Commission for the first time at its Tuesday, Jan. 16, premeeting work study session. No action was taken by the commission as it will continue to review the proposal.

Michael Collier, a developer with the firm Pivot Development, appeared before the commission, which met on Tuesday because of Monday’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance, and discussed plans for tearing down Bixby Hospital and constructing a rental home community in that space of land along Riverside Avenue and across from the Adrian High School campus.

Signs noting that Adrian's ProMedica Bixby Hospital is closed have been in place on the hospital's campus since Bixby Medical Center closed in September 2020 as ProMedica opened the new Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital in Adrian Township.

Collier told the commission he has secured a contract with ProMedica to redevelop the Bixby Hospital site, noting he understood such a project has been desired in the community since it closed in September 2020.

At the same time as Bixby’s closure, ProMedica Herrick Hospital in Tecumseh also closed its doors with its staff and patients being transferred to the new Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital on M-52. Herrick Hospital is becoming a behavioral health solutions center affiliated with Behavioral Health Consulting Partners of North America (BHCPNA).

The front seven acres of the Bixby site are part of the contract agreement to be redeveloped into a rental housing community, Collier said. The homes on the site would be constructed at 900-1,100-square feet for high density use. Fifty-three rental homes are slated for the site, which is not intended to become a low-income housing project, Collier clarified.

Unit rental prices, he said, are projected to be from $1,200-$1,400 per month. The homes will be designed with two-three bedrooms.

The concept of the neighborhood housing community, Collier said, is designed around a neighborhood in Bentonville, Arkansas — Black Apple Community — with cottage-style homes and a centralized community hub with other neighborhood amenities and green space. The development company, he said, is looking to do something “unique” for the area.

“It will not have a typical neighborhood feel,” Collier said. “It will have more of a community feel with central hubs; houses centered around community hubs and with a lot of amenities.”

Developer Michael Collier with the firm Pivot Development, appeared before the Adrian City Commission at its premeeting work study session Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, to highlight a proposal of tearing down the vacant Bixby Hospital in Adrian and constructing 53 rental houses on seven acres of land along Riverside Avenue.

Before such a vision comes to fruition, tear down of Bixby Hospital must take place.

Negotiations have been conducted with ProMedica to assist with the demolition cost, Collier told the city commission. The entire redevelopment of the site, and all new construction from demolition to the finished product “is completely on us,” Collier said.

Besides pitching the concept to the commission, Collier was looking to get state grants and funding to move the redevelopment project forward and at a quicker pace. With Adrian’s assistance, and potentially Lenawee County’s, the development firm is aiming to secure a predevelopment loan of $900,000 with a payback period of 36 months (about 3 years) as soon as possible that could shave off one-and-a-half to two years of development.

ProMedica, he said, wants to ensure the hospital is demolished prior to letting the development company officially own the building. A lease has been structured so that when the hospital is demolished it immediately transfers into a purchase agreement and the sale will occur. All the steps are laid out in a mutually executed contract, he said.

ProMedica is funding most of the demolition costs, but Pivot Development, Collier said, needed to co-invest in the demolition to show project commitment on their side.

“Nothing else has to happen other than the hospital has to be torn down,” he said. “That was (ProMedica’s) priority and that’s what they wanted to make sure would happen.”

The Bixby Hospital campus in Adrian is seen Wednesday afternoon Jan. 17, 2024. The hospital has been vacant since September 2020, when ProMedica constructed the new Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital in Adrian Township along M-52.

Demolition is scheduled to start July 15. There will be a few weeks of crews cleaning out the inside of the hospital before any visible exterior work occurs, Collier said. The process is expected to take about 12 weeks and should be completed in October, barring any delays.

The cancelling of all utilities to the hospital will take place in June and a perimeter fence also will go up around those seven acres as soon as the utilities are cut, he said.

Preliminary concept drawings with architects and engineers are currently being designed.

The Grace Chrisman Medical Building, which includes the ProMedica Hickman Cancer Center, is not part of the demolition contract. ProMedica has expressed its desire to maintain that building and “intends on using it for a number of years,” Collier explained.

A parcel split that ProMedica’s legal team is currently working on will create a property line between the former hospital site and the cancer center.

Two of Adrian’s biggest concerns, new housing and abandoned/blighted properties will be addressed by this proposal, Adrian Mayor Angie Sword Heath said.

“It’s something that we have really wanted to see,” Heath said regarding the demolition of Bixby Hospital.

Having been vacant and abandoned since it was shuttered, the former hospital has become one of the city’s largest examples of commercial blight.

Bixby Hospital opened on Riverside Avenue in June 1957 as the Emma L. Bixby Hospital, later being named the Bixby Medical Center. It replaced the original Emma L. Bixby Hospital which opened in 1911 at the corner of East Maumee and North Locust streets in Adrian.

In April 1999, the Lenawee Health Alliance signed a deal with ProMedica, bringing Bixby and Herrick hospitals under the umbrella of the Michigan and Ohio medical organization.

Because of the condition of the building since the closure, it could not be redeveloped for other uses, Heath said. Past ideas to repurpose Bixby included turning it into a homeless shelter or additional forms of housing. Tearing it down completely, she said, is the safest and smartest option for the city.

“(The city) is very, very excited to see a blighted property that is finally going to be taken down, but even more excited for the housing,” she said at the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting. “It really is accomplishing two of our biggest tasks as a whole commission that have been a huge focus of ours; that we really need to get more housing and we really need to get blighted properties demolished or fixed. And (Bixby) is one that could not be fixed.”

