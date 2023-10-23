Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Adriatic Metals PLC's (ASX:ADT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$47m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$48m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Adriatic Metals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Adriatic Metals is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$151m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 49% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Adriatic Metals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Adriatic Metals currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

