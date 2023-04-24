U.S. markets open in 5 hours 12 minutes

Adriatic Metals "very confident" of meeting new production target date at Vares

News Direct
·1 min read

London, UK --News Direct-- Adriatic Metals PLC

Adriatic Metals PLC (LSE:ADT1, ASX:ADT, OTCQX:ADMLF) chief executive Paul Cronin speaks to Proactive after announcing that the precious and base metals developer has identified a new zone of high-grade mineralisation underneath the Rupice Northwest deposit in Bosnia & Herzegovina.

He also discusses a small delay in the target date for commercial commencement at the Vares Project, saying that he's "very confident" of meeting a new target date in November and suggesting that the company could potentially even "bring the date in [by] a few weeks."

