London, UK --News Direct-- Adriatic Metals PLC

Adriatic Metals PLC (LSE:ADT1, ASX:ADT, OTCQX:ADMLF) chief executive Paul Cronin speaks to Proactive after announcing that the precious and base metals developer has identified a new zone of high-grade mineralisation underneath the Rupice Northwest deposit in Bosnia & Herzegovina.

He also discusses a small delay in the target date for commercial commencement at the Vares Project, saying that he's "very confident" of meeting a new target date in November and suggesting that the company could potentially even "bring the date in [by] a few weeks."

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/adriatic-metals-very-confident-of-meeting-new-production-target-date-at-vares-902762501