NUTLEY, N.J., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adrienne L. Austin is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Professional for her leadership and outstanding excellence in the Health Services field, acknowledging her work with Jersey City Medical Center - RWJBarnabas Health.

Ms. Austin currently serves as the Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Jersey City Medical Center - RWJBarnabas Health. RWJBarnabas Health—the leading academic health system in New Jersey—is advancing innovative strategies in high-quality patient care, education, and research to address the clinical and social determinants of health.

Since earning a law degree from New York University School of Law in 2005, Ms. Austin has thrived in several prestigious leadership positions, including Deputy Chancellor of the New York City Department of Education from 2019 to 2021. She began working at the department mentioned above in 2010 as an administrative trials unit attorney. She later became the chief of staff to the Office of General Counsel and chief operating officer of the Division of Community Empowerment, Partnerships and Communications. Before that, Ms. Austin served as a staff attorney with the Bronx Defenders from 2005 until 2008 and a program associate with the Vera Institute from 2008 to 2010.

Holding aspirations to become an attorney since middle school, Ms. Austin focuses her efforts and talents on advancing the country toward a path of justice and on narrowing the health disparities across race and ethnicity. She enjoys working with medical practitioners to improve healthcare access to communities that have typically underserved.

In pursuit of higher education, Ms. Austin earned a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of California Los Angeles in 2002. She completed her Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree at the NYU School of Law. She is a member of the Association of the Bar of the City of New York. She is also a member of the National Association for Health Services Executives.

For more information, visit www.rwjbh.org.

