Ads on Discord, AT&T passcode resets, and podcast changes for Android users

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Monday show, where we dig into the weekend and take a peek at the week that is to come. We'll talk more about Wednesday, but this is Y Combinator Demo Day week, so expect a deluge of startup news.

On the podcast today we dug into the latest news from Discord that indicates it is moving towards opening its gates for advertisements. As I wrote back in 2022, this is the standard practice for tech companies that get big, even if we don't love it as consumers. (Just look at YouTube's ad load, for example.)

We also got into this super-neat startup round concerning trucking, TechCrunch's latest cybersecurity scoop which is big news for AT&T customers, and even upcoming changes to the Android podcasting ecosystem that will see YouTube Music gain even more prominence inside of Alphabet's consumer empire. Hit play, and let's have some fun!

Equity is TechCrunch’s flagship podcast and posts every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and you can subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.

You also can follow Equity on X and Threads, at @EquityPod.

For the full interview transcript, for those who prefer reading over listening, read on, or check out our full archive of episodes over at Simplecast.