U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.25
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,696.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,068.75
    -3.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.00
    +2.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.47
    +0.42 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.50
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0594
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    -0.0060 (-0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    20.70
    -0.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2038
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3390
    +0.1400 (+0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,454.20
    -29.49 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.59
    +1.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,876.28
    -58.83 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,492.53
    +46.97 (+0.17%)
     

Go Ads and Founder, Nicholas Kohlschreiber, Discuss 5G and Its Impact on Marketing

GoAds.com
·3 min read
GoAds.com

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Internet connection speeds have increased exponentially in recent years, as a result of the rapid development and implementation of mobile devices. Founder of Go Ads, a California-based innovative marketing firm, Nicholas Kohlschreiber, predicts that 5G speed will ultimately have a very profound impact on telecommunications. 5G will encourage innovations in digital content, mass adoption of live-streaming, and a renewed emphasis on downloading. Experts at GoAds.com are convinced that this significant improvement in data transfer rates will change the capabilities and habits of mobile device users for the better on a variety of levels.

The initial transition from 3G to 4G speeds opened up a world of possibilities for smartphone and tablet users, allowing them to stream video, music, and games almost instantaneously - a feat that was once attainable only when a device was connected to wifi. The expert marketing team at GoAds.com and Nicholas Kohlschreiber point out that while 4G cracked open the door to widespread mobile media streaming, 5G technology entirely removes any obstacles. Forbes contributor Nelson Granados highlights the drastic differences between the two. "Download speeds are bound to increase at least tenfold compared to 4G, and for true 5G standards, it could be up to 100-fold," Granados writes. "So, if an HD movie takes six minutes to download in a 4G network, with 5G, it could take a handful of seconds."

The vast improvements in data speeds will result in new developments with regard to premium digital content, ushering in an era of virtual reality sports channels, immersive 4K and 8K video quality delivered without any buffering, and full HD streaming with low latency that eliminates delays - a feature that is ideal for sports and other live events. The team at Go Ads notes that the effects are certain to be seen within the website design realm as well, which encompasses every popular social media platform. The increase in data efficiency will also ensure a more distinct advantage for progressive marketing companies such as Go Ads - it relies on a proprietary technology platform that deploys and automates social media for many Fortune 500 entities, all of which will undoubtedly alter their digital advertising approaches in light of the new speeds.

About Go Ads:

California-based, Go Ads is an internet marketing company specializing in the organic proliferation of new businesses through creative marketing solutions. The company was founded by Nicholas Kohlschreiber, an enthusiast for originality and innovation, who began his career driving traffic for mom and pop shops for their local SEO while leaving school on a soccer scholarship. Kohlschreiber has grown his firm to oversee 800 employees in three different countries and tens of thousands of clients, while seeking to strengthen the connections to the modern communication platforms, including online, multimedia-driven business development.

goads - Sales Leads & Internet Marketing Experts: https://goads.com

Founder of Go Ads, Nicholas Kohlschreiber, Examines the Relationship Between Marketing and Tech: https://www.yahoo.com/now/founder-ads-nicholas-kohlschreiber-examines-203000849.html

Go Ads Founder, Nicholas Kohlschreiber, on Helping Businesses Optimize Social Media Footprint: https://www.yahoo.com/now/ads-founder-nicholas-kohlschreiber-helping-144000239.html

Contact Information

Go Ads
Nicholas Kohlschreiber
Nick@goads.com
949-880-0000
www.goads.com

SOURCE: GoAds.com



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741368/Go-Ads-and-Founder-Nicholas-Kohlschreiber-Discuss-5G-and-Its-Impact-on-Marketing

Recommended Stories

  • Charlie Javice, the 30-year-old Frank founder accused of fraud, says Jamie Dimon took a personal interest in her $175 million acquisition

    The young founder hits back at the bank in new filings, alleging JPMorgan should have known what it was buying. Javice is demanding a trial by jury.

  • McDonald's Expands Bold Breakfast Menu Experiment

    Alert Early Bird, the fast-food chain has a new morning menu item that could change the restaurant game.

  • ‘Conscious quitting’ is the newest trend sweeping the workplace. Here’s what leaders can do to avoid it

    Move over, quiet quitting. This year, workers who don’t see eye to eye with their employer’s company values aren’t mentally checking out of their jobs—they’re voting with their feet.

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • Target CFO: 'Organized retail crime' contributed to hundreds of millions in lost profits in 2022

    Target feels the sting of organized retail crime.

  • 'Employment extenders' are in a 'power position': Experts say aging workers are the key to keeping the economy afloat — here’s why and how to make it work for you

    Take advantage while you can.

  • Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer

    For the average American, healthcare in retirement will cost more than they have in their entire savings account. And unfortunately, Medicare won't help. Healthcare, of course, is the single biggest line item that most retirees need to prepare for. Recently, … Continue reading → The post Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • Biden to require chips companies winning subsidies to share excess profits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52-billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare. The Commerce Department on Tuesday released its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39-billion manufacturing subsidy program. The CHIPS Act plays a central role in the Biden administration's effort to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States.

  • Elon Musk and Tesla face a fresh lawsuit alleging his self-driving tech is a fraud

    The new litigation seeks damages for Tesla investors allegedly duped into buying the stock at artificially inflated prices.

  • Sanctions Headache Threatens to Dent India’s Russian Oil Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian buyers of Russian oil, a crucial lifeline for the Kremlin over the past months, are struggling under the weight of increasingly onerous demands from financiers wary of breaching Western sanctions, a headache that is slowing transactions and threatening to at least temporarily dent record flows to the Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billi

  • Can I Retire at 50 With $2 Million?

    Two million dollars may seem like more than enough money for retirement, but even that amount can vanish quickly in the face of medical expenses, inflation and taxes. If you expect to retire at 50 with $2 million, careful planning is … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 50 With $2 Million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • Coca-Cola and Dunkin' Bring 3 New Coffees to Grocery, Convenience Stores

    Coca-Cola has very little experience being the No. 2 brand. Coca-Cola does not own a major coffee brand in the U.S. What it does own is what some call the second-largest coffee-house chain in the world -- Costa Coffee -- and it also has a massive partnership with the actual second-largest coffee chain in the U.S. and the world, Dunkin'. While you can debate which brand takes the No. 2 slot -- it's Dunkin' by store count, Costa if you use a stricter definition of coffee house -- you can't debate that Starbucks leads the space in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • Paramount Turned Down $3 Billion-Plus Offer for Showtime From Former Executive

    Former Paramount Global executive David Nevins was the latest Showtime suitor to be rebuffed by Paramount over the past few years.

  • Analysis-Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs

    After a frenzied rush by electric vehicle makers to secure raw materials over the past two years, which drove prices for lithium carbonate up more than six-fold and spodumene up nearly ten-fold, the bubble has burst. The turning point for lithium prices came late last year as electric vehicle demand in China slowed sharply ahead of Beijing's planned halt to subsidies for the $87 billion industry, the world's biggest and fastest growing. The slide steepened, analysts say, as investors were spooked by a drop in China's January electric vehicles sales and by CATL's discount terms, which included an assumption that prices of lithium carbonate, a key component in auto batteries, would more than halve.

  • Older Americans increasingly struggling to save for retirement

    "The benchmarks move as I get older," one man told CBS News. Now, his goal is to retire at 70 and then "look for something part-time afterward."

  • At Marc Benioff’s Salesforce, It’s One Big Family—Until Trouble Hits

    The $160 billion business-software company has joined the tech industry’s retrenchment, laying off thousands

  • 7 Ways to Get Money in Retirement Without Working

    When people retire, they go from having one main source of income to having several. The exact number of income sources and how heavily you'll rely on them depends on your level of retirement planning. While some people rely solely … Continue reading → The post 7 Types of Retirement Income Sources appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can I afford to retire at this exact moment? Here are 3 simple rules of thumb to figure out if you can make a move in 2023

    Think of all the other ways you could use your home office.