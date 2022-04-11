U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,458.75
    -24.75 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,484.00
    -129.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,214.75
    -112.25 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,980.30
    -10.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.03
    -2.23 (-2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.30
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • Vix

    21.16
    -0.39 (-1.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3012
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.9160
    +0.5960 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,925.38
    -929.55 (-2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.86
    -40.74 (-3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,793.46
    -192.34 (-0.71%)
     

Go Ads Founder, Nicholas Kohlschreiber, Discusses the Link Between Advertising and Technology

·3 min read

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2022 / Marketing saw great value in digital technology since the early days of it being implemented. For about a decade to consumers spend an ever-increasing amount of time on their smartphones, tablets, and laptops. This has led the founder of and innovative media agency Go Ads, Nicholas Kohlschreiber, to point out the profound makeover of marketing techniques that has been underway. This has created a challenge for brands as they seek to connect with customers on all these devices in real time while also developing advertising campaigns that are effective across social media, display advertising, and e-commerce.

Sweeping technological advances and the extensive reach of social media have permanently altered the nature of marketing as a whole, a sentiment The Guardian contributor David Benady shared back in 2014 prior to a panel discussion with industry experts. "Real-time conversations brands have with people as they interact with websites and mobile apps has changed the nature of marketing," Benady wrote. "The modern-day marketing department needs to combine the creative side of the discipline - using powerful narratives to tap into people's wishes and aspirations - with the technical side of data, digital engineering, and analytics." The potential reach of an advertising campaign has also broadened. Facebook, YouTube, online news websites, and integrated mobile apps allow powerful ideas to quickly spread and exert influence in the span of a single day. "If you come up with that nugget of an idea, you've now got such reach that you can expand that and get tremendous coverage just from a little niche idea," Mark Singleton, head of marketing at betting brand Paddy Power, commented at the time.

Much has changed since that industry forum, and it has been in a positive direction for the relationship between marketing and technology, says Nicholas Kohlschreiber. Various technological tools enable modern marketers to deliver a highly personalized customer experience, often through insightful analytics that provide a more targeted audience. As the number of tools and options continues to grow briskly, marketers are faced with increasingly complicated decisions while making choices about their strategy. Nicholas Kohlschreiber encourages them to carefully weigh the numerous options available and focus on methods that best align with their brand while offering the highest level of direct access to their targeted consumer base. He also advises companies to constantly reevaluate their strategies in light of emerging entities that may ensure even higher degrees of innovative and strategic advertising. By continuing to embrace technological progress, marketing experts can stay ahead of the latest trends, adapting to changes while achieving optimal results.

About Go Ads:

California-based, Go Ads is an internet marketing company specializing in the organic proliferation of new businesses through creative marketing solutions. The company was founded by Nick Kohlschreiber, an enthusiast for originality and innovation, who began his career driving traffic for mom and pop shops for their local SEO while leaving school on a soccer scholarship. Kohlschreiber has grown his firm to oversee 800 employees in three different countries and tens of thousands of clients, while seeking to strengthen the connections to the modern communication platforms, including online, multimedia-driven business development.

goads - Sales Leads & Internet Marketing Experts: https://goads.com

Founder of Go Ads, Nicholas Kohlschreiber, Examines the Relationship Between Marketing and Tech: https://www.yahoo.com/now/founder-ads-nicholas-kohlschreiber-examines-203000849.html

Go Ads Founder, Nicholas Kohlschreiber, on Helping Businesses Optimize Social Media Footprint: https://www.yahoo.com/now/ads-founder-nicholas-kohlschreiber-helping-144000239.html

Contact Information

Go Ads
Nicholas Kohlschreiber
Nick@goads.com
949-880-0000
www.goads.com

SOURCE: GoAds.com



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696839/Go-Ads-Founder-Nicholas-Kohlschreiber-Discusses-the-Link-Between-Advertising-and-Technology

Recommended Stories

  • Delivery, puzzle changes set to begin in Courier, Intell April 25

    The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home five days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.

  • Drugmakers pledge speedier European market launches to avert stricter regulation

    Drugmakers on Monday pledged to speed up the market launch of new drugs in underserved EU member states in a bid to avert stricter regulation by Brussels. European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) said in a statement on Monday its members pledge to file for reimbursement by national health systems no later than two years after EU regulatory approval, "provided that local systems allow it". While EU drug approval is largely centralised, with the European Medicines Agency acting as watchdog, procedures to subsequently set the treatment price for national health systems remain in the hands of member states and differ greatly.

  • Insiders may be rethinking their AU$900k Zimi Limited (ASX:ZMM) investment now that the company has lost AU$980k in value

    The recent price decline of 10.0% in Zimi Limited's ( ASX:ZMM ) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought AU$900k...

  • Evacuations underway as battle looms in eastern Ukraine

    Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced on Saturday that at least nine humanitarian corridors would open to evacuate civilians from the country amid Russia’s ongoing unprovoked full-scale military attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian Railways also announced in a Telegram message on Sunday that multiple “evacuation trains” would depart from eastern Ukraine and transport people farther…

  • Harvey Norman Holdings' (ASX:HVN) investors will be pleased with their respectable 59% return over the last three years

    You can receive the average market return by buying a low-cost index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks...

  • APA Group (ASX:APA) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • JetBlue to trim summer schedule amid hiring push

    JetBlue Airways confirmed on Sunday it plans to cut its summer schedule in a bid to avert flight disruptions as it works to ramp up hiring. An airline spokesman confirmed an email to staff on Saturday, reported earlier by CNBC, that said JetBlue had "already reduced May capacity 8-10% and you can expect to see a similar size capacity pull for the remainder of the summer." U.S. airlines are working to aggressively ramp up hiring as they prepare for an expected spike in summer travel demand as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes.

  • Crypto Industry's Growing Sway in Shaping US States' Laws: NY Times

    The article, the second deep dive into crypto by the Times in the last month, highlights mainstream media's increased coverage of the space.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla Needs Lithium. Elon Musk Suggests It Might Get Into the Mining Business.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk lamented the rising cost of lithium—a key material in rechargeable lithium-ion EV batteries—in a recent tweet. He even suggested Tesla might get into the mining business.

  • Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals

    Deciding when to time your retirement plan withdrawals matters for determining how long your money will last and what you'll pay in taxes for those distributions. If you have a 401(k) at work, you might follow the Rule of 55 … Continue reading → The post Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • West Africa Oil Still Unloved Despite Post-Ukraine Supply Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused one of the biggest upheavals to global petroleum markets in living memory. It still isn’t resulting in a clamor for replacement barrels from west Africa.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Sees New War Front; Economy DevastatedCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unh

  • 3 Creativity Software Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Because of advances in internet technology and cloud-based software services, many industries were ready for the change to more remote work. Adobe has faced hardship before in its multi-decade history. It survived the pop of the dot-com bubble, it endured the Great Recession of 2008-2009, and it successfully navigated the challenge of going from traditional software to cloud-based services in the 2010s.

  • How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month

    Setting aside money regularly is one of the surest ways to save for retirement–especially when you take advantage of tax savings over time. Though some retirement accounts are tax-deferred, one popular option that isn't tax-deferred is a Roth IRA. However, … Continue reading → The post How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Europe is planning to crack down on Russian coal. It’s bad news for Putin, but won’t devastate the EU.

    A few key differences between these energy commodities mean that coal sanctions, unlike oil and gas, could damage Russia without wreaking havoc in Europe.

  • Managers With MBAs Hurt Worker Pay, Study Finds

    The average salary and bonus for MBA grads peaked in 2019. Managers with MBAs Hurt Worker Pay, Study Finds Managers with business degrees tend to reduce their employees’ wages over time. In other words, if ... The post Managers With MBAs Hurt Worker Pay, Study Finds appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • What Does Warren Buffett See in HP?

    Only the Oracle of Omaha knows what he's thinking, but Buffett's penchant for value is the likely rationale for his sizable HP stake.

  • Tope Awotona One of Richest Immigrants in US After Founding Calendly App Worth $3B

    Forty-year-old tech entrepreneur Tope Awotona of Nigeria is the proud founder of Calendly, now worth $3 billion, putting his net worth at $1.4 billion

  • 2 Top Electric Vehicles Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Nio and Tesla are both positioned well to take advantage of what look to be the biggest global EV markets for years to come.

  • Gas Price Surge Fuels Fights at FedEx, Uber Over Who Will Pay

    The companies have imposed new fuel surcharges on customers, but some local contractors and drivers are pressing the companies for even more financial help.