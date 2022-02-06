U.S. markets closed

Go Ads Founder, Nick Kohlschreiber, On Building Effective Marketing Strategies

·3 min read

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2022 / Consistently ranked as a global economic leader in the IMD World Competitiveness report, the United States is a highly competitive marketplace where companies must stay ahead of trends and evolve their sales and marketing strategies to ensure profitability. The Founder of California-based Go Ads, Nick Kohlschreiber advises small, medium, and large business organizations to constantly assess emerging trends, communications channels, technologies, and other industry player behaviors and aim to convert this data knowledge into fresh and highly targeted marketing campaigns.

Small business technology spending in North America began growing steadily in the previous decade: between 2010 and 2017, it rose by 18% to exceed $658 billion. The majority of this capital was allocated to IT services, from bespoke customer relationship management (CRM) platforms and mobile apps to subcontracted specialist firms. Nick Kohlschreiber explains that innovative service providers such as Go Ads can revitalize clients' business marketing solutions through the application of proprietary technologies and software infrastructure designed specifically for their defined tasks and relevant consumer base. He urges forward-thinking companies to anticipate disruptive forces (as smartphones and other connected devices proved to be) by engaging as much as possible with current trends and technologies or by enlisting the services of professional marketing solution suppliers with a broad industry perspective.

Customer loyalty is a critical component of sales growth, with 95% of a retailer's future revenue being generated by as little as 5% of its existing customer base, according to a Business Insider article. This indicates that it is critically important for a company's strategy to target marketing for repeat customers, not only for new leads. Nick Kohlschreiber recommends a multichannel, personalized approach that suggests relevant purchases (according to demonstrated personal interests), rewards loyalty (through tiered or VIP programs), and engages clients with alternatives if they are dissatisfied with initial transactions. An essential part of this approach is to regularly test and research new methods in limited locations (to reduce cost) before implementing a wide-scale strategy based on collected data. According to Market Force, 81% of U.S. consumers pay more attention to social media posts by their friends than to those coming directly from followed brands. This statistic points to the indubitable power of social media influencers and brand ambassadors-in other words, customer referrals. Nick Kohlschreiber sees this factor as a key to developing an effective marketing campaign and increasing sales.

About Go Ads:

California-based, Go Ads is an internet marketing company specializing in the organic proliferation of new businesses through creative marketing solutions. The company was founded by Nicholas Kohlschreiber, an enthusiast for originality and innovation, who began his career driving traffic for mom and pop shops for their local SEO while leaving school on a soccer scholarship. Kohlschreiber has grown his firm to oversee 800 employees in three different countries and tens of thousands of clients, while seeking to strengthen the connections to the modern communication platforms, including online, multimedia-driven business development.

goads - Sales Leads & Internet Marketing Experts: https://goads.com.

Nicholas Kohlschreiber - Media Expert Discusses Adboom and Growing Role of Artificial Intelligence: https://www.yahoo.com/news/nicholas-kohlschreiber-media-expert-discusses-190000164.html

Nick Kohlschreiber, Traffic Genius, Explains Social Media Effect on Consumerism: https://www.yahoo.com/news/nick-kohlschreiber-traffic-genius-explains-042000348.html

Contact Information

Go Ads
Nicholas Kohlschreiber
Nick@goads.com
949-880-0000
www.goads.com

SOURCE: GoAds.com



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687057/Go-Ads-Founder-Nick-Kohlschreiber-On-Building-Effective-Marketing-Strategies

