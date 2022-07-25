U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

Adsorbent Market size to grow by USD 1.22 Mn -- Driven by wastewater recycling and water reuse

·11 min read

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adsorbent Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 1.22 million between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period. The report identifies APAC as the key market for adsorbents and the market will witness the highest incremental growth. The growth of the end-user industries such as water and wastewater treatment, petroleum refining, and chemical are creating significant opportunities for vendors operating in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Adsorbent Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Understand the scope of our full report. Request a PDF Report Sample Here

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several large, medium, and small players. Players are trying to establish their presence in emerging economies, owing to the presence of vast growth opportunities. The market players compete on various factors, such as price, availability, brand, and variety. Pricing is a major factor for competition among the players to gain an edge in the market.

The growing importance of wastewater recycling and water reuse has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the ineffectiveness of adsorbents in certain applications might hamper the growth of market players. The growth of players in the market also depends on market conditions, government support, and industry development. Access to capital and advances in product innovations are major barriers to the entry of new players. Therefore, vendors must expand geographically and revive domestic demand to achieve sustained growth over time. Vendors can boost their profitability by practicing efficient production techniques to minimize product costs and prevent cost overruns.

Arkema SA, BASF SE, Cabot Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., MolsivCN Adsorbent Ltd., W. R. Grace & Co., and Zeolyst International are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global adsorbent market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The demand for zeolite-based adsorbents will be significant during the forecast period. High specific surface area and superior adsorption characteristics are increasing the demand for zeolite-based adsorbents in end-user applications.

  • Application

By application, the market will observe high demand from process industries. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for adsorbents from petroleum refining, natural gas processing, and chemicals and petrochemical industries. The growing preference for reducing toxic gas emissions, including CO2, sulfur oxide, and other pollutant materials will further drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

  • Geography

About 44% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The region is home to some of the world's leading chemical and petrochemical manufacturing industries, which is the key factor driving the growth of the adsorbent market in APAC. In addition, the rise in construction activities and increased investments in the automotive and manufacturing industries are contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Download a Sample Report PDF Here

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the adsorbent market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the adsorbent market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Adsorbent Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist adsorbent market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the adsorbent market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the adsorbent market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of adsorbent market vendors

Related Reports:

Adsorbent Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.11%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.22 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.54

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Russian Federation, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arkema SA, BASF SE, Cabot Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., MolsivCN Adsorbent Ltd., W. R. Grace & Co., and Zeolyst International

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Zeolite-based adsorbents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Activated carbon-based adsorbents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Silica gel-based adsorbents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Activated alumina-based adsorbents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Process industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Air separation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Arkema SA

  • 11.4 BASF SE

  • 11.5 Cabot Corp.

  • 11.6 Clariant International Ltd.

  • 11.7 Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 11.9 Kuraray Co. Ltd.

  • 11.10 MolsivCN Adsorbent Co. Ltd.

  • 11.11 W. R. Grace and Co.

  • 11.12 Zeolyst International

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adsorbent-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-22-mn--driven-by-wastewater-recycling-and-water-reuse-301591782.html

SOURCE Technavio

